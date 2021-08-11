Cancel
Wright, No. 16 recruit for ’22, commits to USC

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKijani Wright, a rising senior at Sierra Canyon High School in California, will sign with the USC Trojans, he told ESPN’s The Undefeated on Instagram Live on Wednesday. Wright is ranked as the 16th-best player in the ESPN 100 for the Class of 2022. The 6-foot-9, 235-pounder also considered Arkansas, Stanford and Texas. Wright will join LeBron James’ son Bronny and fellow heralded recruits Amari Bailey, Ramel Lloyd, Jr. and Shy Odom at Sierra Canyon next season.

