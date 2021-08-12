Cyford Technologies LLC Announces Launch Of New Website Introduce Web Development, Web Designing & Digital Marketing To Enhance Business Globally

360 Meet joins suite of video technology products that create real, mixed reality and virtual worlds. VirtualAPT, a technology provider that revolutionized the 360° video sector by building autonomous robots capable of filming up to 25,000 square feet of space per hour, is now known as View Labs. This new name corresponds with the expansion of the company’s suite of video and digital technology products and growing customer base in new sectors. View Labs is proud to announce its first new product following this rebrand, 360 Meet, which offers a new standard of quality, synchronized content as a web-based conferencing platform.