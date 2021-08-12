Community Agencies Work to Restore Power

Local community agencies are making sure their road crews are prepared to do more cleanup after storms that have just blown through northern Michigan.

Rachel Johnson, Member relations manager for Cherryland Electric Cooperative says, “The biggest thing we’re seeing right now is massive tree damage throughout our system and it’s a lot of really healthy trees. When a really healthy tree falls on an electric line, it takes out poles, it takes out multiple strands of wires so they’re really extensive repairs.”

Cherryland Electric Cooperative road crews are working to restore power lines to nearly 15,000 people.

They say the latest round of storms that cam through on Wednesday wiped out dozens of power lines.

“We’ve been able to restore most of them we still have about 1,800 people without power, but those 1,800 people represent hundreds of repairs that have to happen in order to get them on,” said Johnson.

They say their cruise will work through the night to help secure power for everyone by Thursday morning.

Johnson says,

“It seems like every, everything we repair, there’s another tree behind it. In fact, we even had a crew who was out on the system and as we were listening to them report in, they said, Oh sure, a tree literally just fell in front of us on the line.”

Cherryland Electric says if you are out of power now, to not expect it to comeback on until Thursday morning.

Mason County Emergency Manager, Liz Reimink, says they are trying to assist those without power.

Reimink says, “We’ve been trying to put out public information so that people, if something does happen, tonight, they already know what’s impacted and where they can then go for shelter.”

They are working closely with the road commission to prime the roads for more potential falling trees overnight.