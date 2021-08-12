Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Miss. health officials concerned by rise in COVID cases among children

By Jacque Masse, FOX13Memphis.com
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rp6Gv_0bP8fH5c00

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi health leaders are worried more children will get sick with COVID-19 as the school year progresses.

The Mississippi Department of Health said there are 24 children in hospitals state-wide.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is concerned we might see even more cases because about 1,000 students tested positive for COVID-19 the first week of school.

“I kind of personally feel like an air traffic controller, and every day I’m watching two airliners collide, and I’m constantly wanting to change course, and we never do. It’s really distressing to see what’s going on,” said Dr. Dobbs.

Health Department data shows 24 children are in the hospital, with six children in the ICU and four on life support.

Dr. Dobbs and other health leaders are worried this could increase because of three factors: the more contagious Delta variant, unvaccinated students and teachers, and people are not wearing masks.

“It’s really concerning,” said Dr. Manoj Jain. “We are seeing so many young people so sick. They usually bounce back pretty quickly, but now they are critically ill in the hospital for weeks.”

Dr. Jain is an infectious disease specialist at Baptist-Desoto Hospital and a member of the COVID-19 Task Force.

He said children under the age of 12 are more at risk because they can’t get vaccinated.

Dr. Jain believes the solution is simple: mask up and get the shot if you are eligible.

“I mean, it’s really scary when we see so many young people so, so sick,” said Dr. Jain.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
55K+
Followers
60K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health Department#Covid#State Health#Icu#Baptist Desoto Hospital#The Covid 19 Task Force#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

What we know about COVID-19 booster shots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Talks of a potential third COVID-19 vaccine shot have been circulating for months. There are now reports the White House may recommend a booster shot in the next week. Some people have already begun receiving their third shot. The CDC recommends the third shot for people who...
Public HealthPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Coronavirus booster: What you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots

The White House is expected sometime this week to recommend that most Americans get a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The conclusion that a booster shot will be broadly needed “was reached after intense discussions last weekend involving high-ranking officials who scrutinized the latest data from the United States and other countries on the effectiveness of the shots,” The Washington Post reported.
EducationPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

The Latest: Gov. threatens funds for schools mandating masks

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is upping the pressure on public school districts defying a state ban on mask mandates by threatening to cut off some funds. The governor said Tuesday that schools won’t get any cash from a $163 million grant program he controls if they don’t drop mask rules within 10 days. Schools also will lose out on the $1,800 per student if they have to close because of coronavirus outbreaks.
California StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

California firefighters keeping tabs on emaciated bear cub, possibly orphaned in Dixie Fire

QUINCY, Calif. — Firefighters battling the nation’s largest wildfire have been monitoring a potentially orphaned bear cub near Taylorsville in northern California. “Generally when you see them with a sow or a mother bear, they’ll stay with the mother bear and run off,” firefighter Johnnie Macy, who was deployed from Golden, Colorado, to battle the fire, told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy