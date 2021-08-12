Cancel
Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort Welcomes New Food & Beverage Leadership Team, 95 Years of Combined F&B Experience to Boost Award-Winning Outlets

Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort proudly announces a new food and beverage leadership team to guide the award-winning restaurants and VIP experiences at the nationally recognized property. D'IBERVILLE, Miss. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort proudly announces a new food and beverage leadership team to guide the award-winning restaurants...

www.lmtonline.com

NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Lifestyle

Peermont Resorts Teams with INTELITY to Upgrade Guest Experience Brand-wide

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 12, 2021. INTELITY®, the developer of hospitality’s most comprehensive guest experience and staff management platform, announced today it has signed a new deal with Peermont Resorts, facilitated by South African reseller partner Nu Menu Solutions. As part of the deal, all twelve Peermont properties will deploy the INTELITY platform, including a brand app, mobile check-in, mobile key, and staff technology in an innovative overhaul of their operations and guest experience.
Lifestyle

Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa in Hawaii announces leadership team

Outrigger Hospitality Group has announced two management appointments at the Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa – the nine-hectare (22-acre) oceanfront property on Hawaii Island that is scheduled to re-open under the Outrigger brand in late August. Seasoned hospitality executive, Steve Solberg, will be the resort’s General Manager and Christine San...
Industry

Charlestowne Hotels to Add Six New Food and Beverage Concepts in 2021

CHARLESTON—Charlestowne Hotels, a full-service hospitality management company, is debuting six new concepts this year, including the company’s first standalone bar and restaurant. Four hotel restaurant concepts have already opened and two more will open in 2021. Since January, Charlestowne has opened four successful hotel boof and beverage operations, including Anvil...
Industry

The Recipe For Hotel Food And Beverage Profitability

Getting the alchemy just right for food and beverage service in a hotel is challenging, but necessary if the hotel is to be successful. If it were easy, customers would flock to hotels just for their food service. With few exceptions, that is not the case – not even close. Traditionally, hotel food and beverage service has been a dismal competitor to restaurants, possibly outside of five star hotels and certain unique boutique hotels.
New York City, NY

Resorts World Welcomes New Hotel

Community leaders and elected officials on Friday lauded the grand opening of the Hyatt Regency JFK Airport at Resorts World New York. The new eight-story hotel features 400 residential-inspired guestrooms and premium suites. Its centerpiece, according to the casino, is a grand lobby,built for art exhibits, events and musical performances, that connects the hotel with Resorts World New York City.
Anaheim, CA

The Westin Anaheim Resort Announces Executive Food & Beverage Team

ANAHEIM, CA – August 5, 2021 – Newly opened in June 2021, The Westin Anaheim Resort is delighted to announce its food & beverage executive team that helms the property’s distinct selection of five signature culinary concepts, including Anaheim’s only exclusive rooftop bar, RISE Rooftop Lounge; signature restaurant Tangerine Room; Bar 1080; a distinguished in-room dining program and over 47,542 square feet of meeting space for events, meetings, weddings, banquets receptions.
Sun City West, AZ

Briarwood food, beverage under new manager

Food and beverage offerings at Briarwood County Club, 20800 N. 135th Ave., Sun City West will be under the supervision of a new manager. Briarwood officials announced that Stephen Schwartz from Tampa Bay, Florida will now fill the position of food and beverage manager. Schwartz has been in the food...
Durant, OK

Choctaw Casino debuts a new 'elevated' experience

DURANT, Okla (KTEN) -- You may have driven up and down U.S. 69/75 in Durant, Oklahoma, wondering when the expansion of the Choctaw Casino and Resort would be complete. It's been a long time coming, but after two years, it's finally open to the public. The new "elevated" casino and...
Business

Joined Hyatt Centric SouthPark Charlotte as Director of Group Sales & Celebrations

Hyatt Centric SouthPark Charlotte, which recently opened in June, is pleased to announce its leadership team. Erin Dennis, CPCE (Certified Professional in Catering and Events), has joined the property as Director of Group Sales & Celebrations, where she is responsible for all marketing and coordination of wedding, social and non-profit groups and will oversee all celebratory events.
Huntsville, AL

106 Jefferson, a Curio Collection by Hilton Hotel, Opens

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama—106 Jefferson, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel and Valor Hospitality Partners property, announced the opening of the 115-room boutique lifestyle hotel in downtown Huntsville, Alabama. Built on the site of the former Huntsville Hotel, a hot spot during the Victorian era, the property features a chef-driven restaurant, a rooftop lounge, and is walkable to the city’s downtown. In addition to its guestrooms and suites, the property pays homage to the city’s history through design and a charitable mission of raising up the Huntsville community.
Sheldon, IA

JESS Food Service Wins Top Dog Award

Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon’s “Top Dog” contest was held Monday night as part of Hot Dog Day, the annual event in which Sheldon businesses serve thousands of free hot dogs as a thank you to their customers. Eight merchants competed in the Top Dog competition, with a panel of judges...
Industry

Joined Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort as Executive Chef

Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort, managed by Shanti Hospitality Management Services, recently announced the joining of Santosh Kumar Choudhary as the Executive Chef. He joins the company with experience of more than 20 years and is all set to elevate the resorts existing reputation as one of the key mountain destinations. Passionate about the regional cuisines, Santosh works to source ingredients from local, sustainable producers. A hands-on team member, he is a believer in modern management techniques and encourage practices to improve efficiency.
New Orleans, LA

FREE Chick-fil-a during the month of August

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Good news for chicken lovers in the New Orleans area!. During the month of August, New Orleans restaurants will offer a free entree to guests who use the Chik-fil-a App from Monday, August 2, to August 28. The offer will become available to Guests each Monday...
Recipes

What Is the Best Cut of Steak?

Krissy is a Digital Culinary Production Fellow at Food Network. The butcher counter can be overwhelming, filled with what seems like countless options but very little information. While there is no such thing as the best cut of steak (it is really all about your preferences and how you are preparing it!), there are a few cuts that are widely considered top tier. Below, we get into the meaty differences, as well as how to choose the right cut for what you’re cooking.
Lifestyle

Carnival Cruise Line Temporarily Limits Bacon at the Buffet Fleetwide

Carnival Cruise Line is temporarily moving to an every-other-day bacon schedule at its Lido Buffet fleetwide. This was announced by the cruise line’s brand ambassador John Heald. “We purchase thousands of pieces of bacon every week, and the people that supply us and the cruise industry are having some challenges...
Food & Drinks

Unexpected event leads to new food experience

I’ve always considered myself an optimist. I typically see the glass as half full and try my best to find the silver lining around every cloud. However, there are times when even my patience is tested. This was the case when my sister and I took a trip to Savannah, Georgia. It was just the two of us. I couldn’t believe our luck when the rental agent handed me the keys to the cutest little Mini Cooper convertible.
Recipes

Iron Chef Transforms Taco Bell Into Fine Dining

Some may know Susur Lee from his appearances on Top Chef. Others might remember him fondly from the tough battles that he experienced on the Food Network‘s Iron Chef America. Meanwhile, there are others who may be learning about him for the first time today. He’s come up with his...
Las Vegas, NV

Casino giant MGM Resorts selling land to New York-based firm

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A New York-based real estate investment firm will emerge as the largest landholder on the Las Vegas Strip under a $17.2 billion property deal between landholding affiliates of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...

