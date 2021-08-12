Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Observe Your Opponent: Five on Washington to Watch vs. Patriots

By Mike D'Abate
Posted by 
PatriotMaven
PatriotMaven
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zPMQA_0bP8eeIq00

As Michael Corleone once said, “Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.”

While that popular quote from “The Godfather Part II” may seem a bit melodramatic for preseason football, there will be a showdown on the New England gridiron on Thursday evening.

The New England Patriots are set to open their 2021 preseason slate on Thursday, August 12 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Massachusetts. The Pats will welcome the Washington Football Team for the first, and only preseason contest to be held in New England this summer. With an expected capacity crowd to cheer on the hometown team, the Pats will continue to use each opportunity to learn, improve and prepare for the upcoming 2021 season.

Though many players on both teams are expected to garner some attention during Thursday’s matchup, here are a handful of Washington’s players that might raise an eyebrow… or perhaps, catch a ‘sharp eye’ when they take the field against the Patriots.

Taylor Heinicke, quarterback

Many throughout Patriots fandom may forget that Heinicke was once a New England Patriot. For 18 days in the fall 2017, the current Washington quarterback was a member of the Pats’ practice squad. Following stops in Houston, Carolina and the XFL, Heinicke found his way to the Nation’s Capital in 2020. With then-starter Alex Smith out due to injury, Heinicke started the team's Wild Card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though Washington would fall to the eventual Super Bowl Champions, Heinicke arguably stole the show. He completed 26 of 44 passes for 306 yards, throwing for one touchdown and running (and diving) for another. His performance earned him a two-year, $8,75 million contract extension in the offseason.

Still, Washington signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, presumedly to be their starter in 2021. Although Fitzpatrick’s experience is likely to solidify his role as “QB1”, the 28-year-old will continue to turn heads with his athleticism. Throughout training camp, Heinicke has shown the ability to use his legs to extend plays. He’s also reportedly put on 15 pounds of muscle, in an attempt to better sustain hits. With the Patriots front seven intent on improving their pass rush, Heinicke should get the chance to test his enhanced skill set against some formidable competition.

Steven Sims Jr., wide receiver

The last time Washington and New England met on a football field was in 2019. The District’s only points were scored on a 65-yard end around, courtesy of then-rookie wideout Steven Sims Jr. However, Sims was unable to parlay that success into an improved sophomore campaign. His production dipped in 2020. With Washington’s receiver corps much improved, Sims finds himself squarely on the roster bubble in 2021. Therefore, he should see significant action against the Patriots on Thursday. To keep pace with his peers, the 24-year-old must return to his strengths of securing the catch and making defenders miss on his way to large gains in the open field. Sims may also be called upon for punt return duties, as well. With several Patriots defensive backs attempting to earn their way on to the roster as well (i.e. Joejuan Williams, Michael Jackson, Sr.) Sims should have no shortage of competition against which to showcase his talents.

Sammis Reyes, tight end

With Logan Thomas and John Bates considered roster locks at tight end, Reyes has the chance to make the roster as Washington’s third or fourth option. The Chilean-born former college basketball turned football player brings an impressive blend of size, speed and athleticism to the position. Still, Reyes is a work in progress, as he has only been playing football for less than a year. Despite some struggles in camp, Washington’s coaching staff seems to be pleased with his progress. With only three preseason games on the 2021 schedule, Reyes should see significant playing time, and the team evaluates exactly what they have in the 25-year-old prospect.

Jamin Davis, linebacker

When a rookie is projected to start on one of the league’s most potent defensive units, it reveals a great deal about the prowess of that young player. Linebacker Jamin Davis is expected to make an immediate impact as Washington’s weak side inside (WILL) linebacker. Davis exhibits a great deal of length and range, capable of making big plays in the passing game. He also has a great deal of speed that will help him in the second level when drawing a bead on the football. The Patriots have been getting great blocking from members of their offensive line, as well as their tight ends. They will be well-tested by Davis on Thursday evening.

Benjamin St-Juste, cornerback

With the Patriots expected to test the progress of their receivers, the Washington secondary should see plenty of action. Though the District boasts one of the deepest secondaries in the NFC, the team invested third-round draft capital to select Minnesota’s Benjamin St-Juste. The 23-year-old is a long-bodied defensive back who makes a quick impact as one of Washington’s perimeter cornerbacks. St-Juste has both the skill set and length needed to contest the catch point with consistency. Though his speed is average, he is frequently able to stay close enough to his receivers to achieve disruption. Though the Pats do not have a ton of speed at the position, Nelson Agholor or Kendrick Bourne could be challenging matchups for the rookie. Washington is fully expected to see what St-Juste can do, and New England should be expected to test him in the same regard.

Comments / 0

PatriotMaven

PatriotMaven

Boston, MA
66
Followers
219
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotMaven is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Taylor Heinicke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#American Football#The New England Patriots#Gillette Stadium#Nation#Wild Card#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Chilean#Nfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
NESN

Patriots Rumors: New England Waiving QB Ahead Of Preseason Opener

Jake Dolegala’s second stint with the New England Patriots is over. The Patriots on Monday waived the 24-year-old quarterback, according to multiple reports. Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus was the first to report the transaction. Dolegala, who spent most of last season on the Patriots’ practice squad, rejoined the...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Mac Jones or Cam Newton? Bill Belichick announces Patriots starting QB

Cam Newton has once again been named the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback. New England coach Bill Belichick referred to Newton as his starter when speaking to the press on Saturday. Belichick was first asked about evaluating the quarterback position. “We’ll take a look at the whole situation,” Belichick said....
NFLNBC Sports

Patriots sign a familiar face, release RB

The New England Patriots added a familiar face to the roster on Tuesday. The team announced it has signed defensive back Malik Gant, who originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Marshall in 2019. The 24-year-old spent the season on injured reserve after suffering a leg injury in the Patriots' preseason finale vs. the New York Giants. He was released the following summer.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Rob Gronkowski disrespected by Patriots before 2021 return

The Buccaneers would never disrespect Rob Gronkowski as the Patriots have. The Patriots are lucky to have rostered the best quarterback and the best tight end in NFL history. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski leave a legacy that will be hard for anyone to reach, which makes it all the more confusing that the Patriots would decide to disrespect Gronk before his return to New England this season with the Buccaneers.
NFLPosted by
PatriotMaven

Winovich Returns, Smith on Injury Watch and More Patriots Training Camp Observations from August 15

Following an off-day on Saturday, the New England Patriots returned to the field on Sunday morning (August 15) for a training camp practice tune-up. The team is scheduled to travel to Philadelphia in the afternoon, for two days of joint practices with the Eagles. With Preseason Game Two set for Thursday, August 19 at Lincoln Financial Fields, the Pats practiced wearing shells, amidst mostly sunny skies.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Patriots Training Camp: Five Things To Watch In First Padded Practice

After a weeklong buildup, the New England Patriots will strap the pads on Tuesday morning for their first full-contact practice of training camp. Here are five things we’ll be watching for on what should be the most competitive day of the summer to date:. 1. QB competition. Intensity across all...
NFLWPRI

Patriots kick off preseason against Washington – here’s how to watch

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Washington Football Team is in town Thursday as the New England Patriots continue to get ready for the upcoming season. This year’s preseason has been reduced from four games to three since the regular season has been expanded to 17 games — and you can catch all three of the Patriots’ games on The CW Providence.
NFLCBS Sports

Washington vs. Patriots odds, picks: 2021 NFL preseason Week 1 predictions, best bets from expert on 23-9 run

The NFL's first full-week of preseason games in nearly two years kicks off when the Washington Football Team meets the New England Patriots on Thursday night. There will be three more games on Friday and 10 games on Saturday. Last season, Washington won the NFC East Division for the first time in five seasons before losing in the wild card round of the playoffs. The Patriots, meanwhile, have been dominant, winning 17 AFC East Division titles in the past 20 seasons.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Watch Rhamondre Stevenson Run For Patriots’ First Touchdown Vs. WFT

FOXBORO, Mass. — Just as we all expected, Rhamondre Stevenson accounted for the New England Patriots’ first touchdown of the preseason after Brian Hoyer handed him off the ball. Stevenson had five carries on the five-play scoring drive that started thanks to a tipped-pass-turned-interception by Joejuan Williams against the Washington...
NFLBlack Mountain News

How Cam Newton, Mac Jones fared in New England Patriots' preseason opener vs. Washington

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — All summer long we’ve seen Cam Newton and Mac Jones go head-to-head in training camp. The New England Patriots' quarterback competition has been a tight contest with both the veteran and rookie putting forth up-and-down performances. The close competition has Newton in the lead, but it’s clear Jones has talent and isn’t far behind.
NFLPats Pulpit

New England Patriots links 8/12/21 - Preseason Week 1 opener: Patriots vs. Washington

Broadcast Information: Washington at New England. Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Washington Football Team. Erik Scalavino examines the New England secondary: Numbers, questions remain. Angelique Fiske reports that a Brockton volunteer was surprised with a $25,000 grant at Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards. Robert Kraft and The New England Patriots...

Comments / 0

Community Policy