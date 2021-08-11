TBI Agents Investigating Nashville Shooting

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m. CT, August 12, 2021: The man killed in this incident has been identified as Daniel Turney Crowley, DOB 5-1-1990, of Trussville, Alabama. At the request of 20th District Attorney General Glenn Funk, and as outlined in the memorandum of understanding between his office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting and death of a man during an interaction with officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Wednesday morning.