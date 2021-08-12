Cancel
Reports: Gonzalo Pineda set to become Atlanta United manager

By Dirty South Soccer
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta United have apparently found their next permanent manager in Seattle Sounders assistant coach Gonzalo Pineda. Several reports emerged on Wednesday night stating that the two sides have come to an agreement. Sounder at Heart’s Niko Moreno was the first, followed by Paul Tenorio of The Athletic. This potential hire...

MLSrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Atlanta United acquire Brazilian F Luiz Araujo

Atlanta United announced the signing Friday of forward Luiz Araujo on a transfer from Ligue 1 club Lille OSC. The 25-year-old Brazilian will join the club as a designated player and will occupy an international roster slot. Araujo appeared in 136 matches over four seasons with Lille and helped the...
MLSchatsports.com

Atlanta United reportedly trying to add more than one big signing before MLS transfer deadline

All eyes around the Atlanta United rumor mill have been focused on Argentine star prospect Thiago Almada from Velez. Reports from around the globe say that transfer is close to completion ahead of Thursday’s MLS transfer deadline. However, there have been several new rumors that suggest the Five Stripes aren’t ready to stop with just one impact attacking addition.
MLSESPN

Atlanta United blanks LAFC on Josef Martinez's goal

Josef Martinez scored his fifth goal of the season and third in as many games to lift Atlanta United FC to a 1-0 victory over visiting LAFC on Sunday afternoon. Martinez's goal sealed the first back-to-back wins since the first two games of the 2020 campaign for Atlanta (4-6-9, 21 points), which climbed one spot to ninth in the Eastern Conference standings with the victory.
MLSchatsports.com

Report: Atlanta United linked to Gremio forward Ferreira

MLS’s secondary transfer window closes on Thursday, and Atlanta United are in need of a player, or multiple players, to help turn their flagging season around. On Wednesday, a new name surfaced as the club are linked to Grêmio forward Ferreira, according to journalist Eduardo Gabardo from Rádio Gaúcha. In...
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Report: Atlanta United making last minute push to sign Lille winger Luiz Araujo

Another twist in what has been an unbelievably chaotic week of Atlanta United rumors as the Five Stripes are now being linked with a last-minute move for Lille winger Luiz Araujo. Famed French outlet L’Équipe reported on Thursday that the club are close to signing the 25-year-old attacker just before the MLS transfer deadline closes. The transfer fee is said to be in the region of €10 million.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

CF Montreal vs Atlanta United: Match Preview

With rumors of potential managers and player signings swirling in the Atlanta United universe, it’s easy for the focus to jump ahead to what will hopefully be a bright future for the Five Stripes. But Atlanta still has half of the 2021 campaign left to play and needs to start finding wins if there’s any chance of saving the season. The eight points between the Five Stripes and the playoff line are a daunting but by no means impossible hurdle to scale. Atlanta will meet the five teams directly above it ten times in the coming months. After a seemingly endless stream of losses and draws, there’s little room for error left and if Atlanta’s going to make the postseason, it’s going to have to earn it on the pitch. The Five Stripes' next shot at snapping an eleven-game winless run is against the team currently in the 7th and last playoff spot, CF Montreal. Win and a very achievable gap of five points separate Atlanta from the playoffs, lose and a trip to the postseason slips even further away with one more chance to turn 2021 around wasted.
MLSchatsports.com

Report: Atlanta United sign forward Luiz Araújo from Lille

Luiz de Araújo Guimarães Neto, Lille OSC, Atlanta United FC, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta, Brazil, France, São Paulo FC. Atlanta United’s late pursuit of Luiz Araújo appears to have paid off. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson, the club has acquired the 25-year-old Brazillian forward from Ligue 1 side...
MLSPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United attacking trio provides hope

Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez, Marcelino Moreno and Ezequiel Barco started together for only the third time this season against Montreal on Wednesday and the first since April 27. The trio showed that when used in attacking tactics they can be quite formidable. Martinez and Moreno each scored a goal in...
MLSWBNS 10TV Columbus

Atlanta United FC defeats Columbus 3-2

Ezequiel Barco scored a pair of goals and Atlanta United defeated the Columbus Crew 3-2 Saturday. Barco gave United (3-6-9) a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute, assisted by George Bello. Barco put United ahead 2-0 Jonathan Mensah put the Crew (6-6-6) on the scoreboard in the 37th minute, assisted...
MLSPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United adds Brazilian winger

Atlanta United agreed to a transfer of winger Luiz Araujo from Lille on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the situation. The acquisition fulfills club President Darren Eales’ goal of adding an impactful starter before the transfer window closed. An official announcement is expected Friday. The player will not be in the U.S. for Saturday’s game at Columbus.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Thiago Almada to join Atlanta United in January, per reports

Thiago Almada didn’t arrive in Atlanta ahead of the MLS Transfer Deadline like previously assumed. However, according to reports, the 20-year-old will become an Atlanta United player in January. Esteemed journalist Cesar Luis Merlo out of Argentina reported on Friday that the deal is all but wrapped up but due...
MLSmassivereport.com

What We Learned: Crew vs. Atlanta United

The woes for the Columbus Crew continued on Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Atlanta United at Lower.com Field. This was club’s third straight defeat and second at its new home stadium and came to a team that hadn’t won in 12 games. In the three losses, the Black & Gold have conceded at least three goals in each with a total of 11 during this poor run of form.
MLSmassivereport.com

Supporters’ XI: Atlanta United FC

It’s been a difficult week for the Columbus Crew. After a 4-1 loss last week to New York City FC, the Black & Gold followed that performance with a 4-2 defeat against D.C. United, the team’s first loss at Lower.com Field. Mistakes on defense gave both Eastern Conference sides a big advantage.
MLSPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Barco may be coming into his own with Atlanta United

It has taken longer than expected, but Ezequiel Barco may finally be finding his groove with Atlanta United. The playmaker scored two goals, put four of his five shots on goal, created four chances and completed 90.6 percent of his passes in Saturday’s 3-2 win against Columbus to go along with an assist and quality performance in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at Montreal.
MLSmassivereport.com

Predicted XI: Atlanta United

There is no denying that the last two matches for the Columbus Crew have been less than ideal. Injuries and international duties finally caught up to the Black & Gold in the form of defensive lapses and paltry offensive showings in the past seven days that included a 4-1 defeat to New York City on the road and a 4-2 loss at home to D.C. United.

