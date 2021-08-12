Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Dominion Energy commits to EVs following IPCC report

By TownLift // TownLift
Posted by 
TownLift
TownLift
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kyVMW_0bP8dxnC00

RICHMOND, Virginia — On Tuesday, Dominion Energy announced that they plan to convert thousands of company vehicles to electric or clean-burning alternative fuels by 2030.

The company provides natural gas to more than a million customers in Utah.

Below are Dominion’s full commitments:

  • 75% of passenger vehicles, including sedans and SUVs, will be converted to electric power by 2030.
  • 50% of work vehicles – from full-size pickups and bucket trucks to forklifts and ATVs – will be converted by 2030 to plug-ins, battery electric vehicles, or vehicles fueled by cleaner-burning alternatives, such as hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and compressed natural gas. In the transition, the company will make use of trucks equipped with emissions-reducing ePTO (Electric Power Takeoff) systems.
  • 100% of all new vehicles – from sedans to heavy-duty vehicles – purchased will be powered either by electricity or alternative fuels, after 2030.

The company has said that it can reach net-zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions by 2050 for its power generation and gas infrastructure sector.

The announcement comes just a day after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued a dark report about the world’s climate.

“Nearly all of the warming that has happened on Earth can be blamed on emissions of heat-trapping gases such as carbon dioxide and methane,” the article in AP states.

Scientists are urging for quick action, saying in the report that commitments to net-zero emissions are essential.

“We know our customers and shareholders have heightened expectations about our role in society,” said Wendy Wellener, Dominion Energy’s vice president of shared services. “They are telling us that they want a company that is mindful of its impact on the world around us. They want a company that leads on clean energy. But they also want safe, reliable and affordable service. We are listening. And we believe this initiative, which drives change across the states where we do business, meets those expectations.”


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Ipcc#Evs#Ipcc#Atvs#Ap#Dominion Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
California Statenaturalgasworld.com

California RNG supplier announces more contracts

California low carbon fuel supplier Clean Energy Fuels announced another round of contracts August 17 totalling 26mn gallons of renewable natural gas (RNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG). More than 74% of the total was RNG, it said. “Fleets that are looking to lower their emissions are switching to RNG...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Blue hydrogen may be worse than gas, coal

“Blue” hydrogen – an energy source that involves a process for making hydrogen by using methane in natural gas – is being lauded as a clean, green energy to help reduce global warming. But Cornell and Stanford University researchers believe it may harm the climate more than burning fossil fuel.
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Higher Carbon Prices Driving Greater Interest In Carbon Capture Technology

We know we have to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere if we want to prevent the Earth from getting too hot for human habitation. Carbon capture may be one way of doing that, but the technology is expensive — about $120 a ton — and doesn’t work very well. It may be a decade or more before carbon capture is commercially viable, but as more countries put a price on carbon, things are getting to the point where it might be possible to make carbon capture profitable.
Energy IndustryBillings Gazette

North Dakota gas plant to be redeveloped for clean energy

Basin Electric Power Cooperative has reached an agreement with Bakken Energy to sell its Great Plains Synfuels Plant, which its new owners will convert to produce hydrogen. The deal announced Monday is part of larger plans by Bakken Energy and Mitsubishi Power Americas to establish a hydrogen "hub" in North Dakota. Terms of the sale were not immediately made public, but the hub's budget exceeds $2 billion, according to the companies involved.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

‘Green Fleet’ initiative aligns Dominion Energy with Biden’s electric vehicle order

Dominion Energy has announced a new target to convert its vehicle fleet of more than 8,600 units to electric models. The launch of the utility’s ‘Green Fleet’ initiative follows President Joe Biden’s executive order to make 50% of all vehicle sales in the US electric by 2030. The utility’s plan will also help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the 16 states the company operates in, a development that will help Dominion Energy to move closer to its net-zero goal.
Richmond, VAwydaily.com

Dominion Energy Accepting Environmental Grant Applications

RICHMOND — Dominion Energy announced on Thursday, Aug. 12 that it is currently accepting applications for its Environmental Grant program. The program will give out $1.5 million towards environmental grants through the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. The program is meant to encourage nonprofit and educational organizations (including K-12 public and private schools) to apply for funding to help with environmental education and stewardship initiatives in communities served by Dominion Energy in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Connecticut, and other regions served by the company.
Richmond, VAwydaily.com

Dominion Energy Sets Goals for Carbon-Reduction in Vehicles

NATIONWIDE — Dominion Energy has announced a plan to convert its vehicle fleet to ones that use clean or alternative energies. In an August 10 release, the Richmond-based company made the announcement that, as part of its Green Fleet Initiative, it plans to convert a significant number of its 8,600 vehicle fleet to those that use electric or alternative energies by 2030. This will help the company work towards its goal of net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Groups Comment on IPCC Report

Industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) has backed the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report “for adding new impetus to the transition to low-carbon energy”. OGUK said the UK’s oil and gas industry supports the findings of the report and its conclusion that the world must...
Energy Industrywvgazettemail.com

WV environmentalists condemn Gov. Justice for fossil fuel-favoring energy appointments following sobering climate change report

Monday brought a tale of two messages to West Virginians about the urgency of reducing emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. The first message came from 234 scientists from 66 countries who reviewed more than 14,000 peer-reviewed scientific papers to produce a long-awaited United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report that urged reaching net zero carbon dioxide emissions to stabilize the global climate and reduce extreme rainfall and flooding in West Virginia and throughout the eastern United States for generations to come.
Environmentenergynews.us

IPCC report fuels case for climate spending

POLITICS: Democrats point to the IPCC’s dire new climate change report to make a case for their budget reconciliation bill, with Senate leader Chuck Schumer saying it will “do more to combat climate change than any legislation ever.” (E&E News) ALSO: The $3.5 trillion Democratic budget reconciliation bill would dedicate...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

UK upstream backs IPCC climate report

With its output declining since the 1999 peak, the UK offshore industry needs to apply its skills to new, low carbon technologies. The August 9 report by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has won the support of the UK offshore community, UKOG. It said the document would add "new impetus to the transition to low-carbon energy."
Environmentiecn.com

IPCC Report Makes it Clear: The Time to Mobilize is now

On August 9, the IPCC released a watershed report that details a grim vision of the future of humanity. This landmark report showcases deeply concerning news: From deep heat, raging wildfires, to the loss of entire countries from sea level rising. The climate is warmer than it has been in 125,000 years. According to Professor Ed Hawkins, author of the report, “It is a statement of fact, we cannot be any more certain; it is unequivocal and indisputable that humans are warming the planet.”
Energy IndustryValueWalk

These Are The Ten Biggest Companies In Energy Industry

The energy sector includes companies that are related to the production and supply of energy (renewable and non-renewable energy). This industry covers the companies engaged in exploring, producing, refining, marketing, storing and transporting oil and gas, coal and other consumable fuels. Moreover, this sector also includes companies dealing in oil and gas equipment, as well as solar energy. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies in the energy industry.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Industry eyes Norway green ammonia projects in energy transition

Renewable ammonia production projects are gathering pace in Norway, as the country aims to decarbonize its marine fuel and fertilizer sectors. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Yara, Aker Clean Hydrogen and Statkraft launched joint venture company HEGRA on Aug. 16 to decarbonize the Heroya ammonia...

Comments / 0

Community Policy