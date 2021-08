CHICAGO - Some artists who make it big can become arrogant, but friends say that wasn’t the case with Squeak, a producer of the Saba-led Chicago hip-hop group Pivot Gang. When Kierra Wooden, a South Side activist and artist, planned her first show at Pilsen’s now-shuttered La Catrina Café in 2018, she got an unexpected message from Squeak offering to DJ the event for free.