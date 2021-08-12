I-15 shut down for hours after fiery crash near Toquerville

Interstate 15 was shut down in both directions for hours Wednesday evening after a crash near Toquerville left an RV and semi truck in flames.

St. George News reports that the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. near milepost 31, and involved a produce truck and a recreational vehicle.

TOM PRUESS

The Utah Highway Patrol reports a semi truck was following a slow vehicle, which was following an RV. The semi hit the slow car, which then slammed into the RV, pushing it into the median where it caught on fire. The semi also caught on fire.

The Utah Highway patrol reports there were no life threatening injuries involved with the crash.

Both the RV and the semi truck were deemed total losses due to the fire.

UHP officials report that as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, I-15 is slowly beginning to open up.

