Brewers' Burnes strikes out 10 in a row, ties MLB record

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
CHICAGO — (AP) — Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out 10 straight batters, tying the major league record, against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night.

Hall of Famer Tom Seaver of the New York Mets fanned 10 straight against San Diego in 1970. Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola struck out 10 Mets in a row this year on June 25.

All 10 of Burnes' strikeouts came on swinging third strikes. The 26-year-old right-hander fanned the side in the second, third and fourth innings to set Brewers team record at nine straight.

Burnes then fanned Frank Schwindel to open the fifth before the next hitter, Matt Duffy sharply singled on the first pitch for Chicago’s second hit.

The Brewers led 8-0 when Burnes matched the mark.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

