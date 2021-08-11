Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Long COVID-19 in Children

WebMD
 7 days ago

Experts refer to COVID-19 symptoms that last for a period of months as “long-haul COVID-19” or “long COVID-19.” Most children who catch COVID-19 have either no symptoms or minor ones that only last a short time. In a study published by The Lancet, fewer than 1 in 20 children who tested positive had COVID-19 side effects that lasted longer than 4 weeks. By 8 weeks, most self-reported symptoms in children seemed to ease. A slightly larger study reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that about 1 in 25 children reported at least one symptom that lasted longer than 12 weeks.

www.webmd.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Depression#The Lancet#Fat People#King S College London#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Deciphering the symptoms of long COVID-19 is slow and painstaking – for both sufferers and their physicians

My first patient that day was a woman in her early 40s, an avid marathon runner who had contracted COVID-19 in March 2020. Now, 13 months later, she noted that she still felt fatigued and short of breath. She also noticed her heart was racing whenever she walked around. She reported having daily headaches, numbness and tingling in her legs, and difficulty with memory, which had affected her work.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Wisconsinites struggling with long-haul COVID-19

The Biden administration says some long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms can be considered a disability under federal law. The White House held a virtual presentation Monday for people affected by so-called "long-haul" COVID-19 to explain how they might find relief through the Americans with Disability Act. Among them watching was Georgia Linders of Wisconsin.
Little Rock, ARKATV

COVID-19 long haulers experiencing long-term mental health impacts

Little Rock — Almost a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers are finding out new information about the long term impacts of coronavirus daily. The recently popularized term “long haulers” describes people with long-term symptoms of COVID-19, even after recovery, and recent data shows the effects are both physical and mental.
KidsThe Guardian

Should Australia vaccinate children against Covid-19?

The Delta variant has changed the way we think about Covid in children. Initially considered the last in line for a vaccine, some 12 to 15-year-olds are now eligible for Pfizer in Australia. But should we be vaccinating more young people? Science writer Donna Lu joins Laura Murphy-Oates to discuss what we know about how Covid-19 affects kids and whether they react differently to the vaccine than adults.
ReligionWebMD

Church Requires COVID Vaccination for in-Person Service

Aug. 13, 2021 -- One Atlanta church says you must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter the building. The only exception is a doctor’s note explaining why you can’t get the vaccine. On Aug. 1, Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church had its first in-person Sunday service since March 2020.
Public HealthRefinery29

How Long COVID Is Helping Young Women With Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Beth, from London – who is using a pseudonym for this story to protect her privacy – is 24 and has suffered from myalgic encephalomyelitis (also known as ME or chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS)) for 10 years. After a few years of relatively manageable symptoms, in recent months the pain and fatigue that the condition causes have worsened and she struggles to leave the house. She experiences muscle aches, pain and crushing fatigue as well as what doctors call brain fog – a symptom of ME that interferes with concentration, slows down thought processes and even causes slow or slurred speech.
RelationshipsWebMD

Living With Ulcerative Colitis Challenges Me as a Parent

Dealing with a chronic illness like ulcerative colitis is challenging for patients in various ways, and one of those ways is how patients parent. I am grateful that I have a wife and three children to lean on for support, but I’m also acutely aware of the ways my illness has affected my parenting.
Mental HealthWebMD

Connections Bring Hope to Living with Migraines

My migraine episodes beg for quiet solitude. Isolated in a dark room, the clock ticks away the minutes or hours as I wait for rescue medication to kick in. These are the moments I feel most alone in the world. For the first 3 1/2 decades of my life, each...
Minnesota StateWebMD

Minnesota Mom Gets Vaccinated for Son’s Birthday

Aug. 16, 2021 -- Minnesota resident Sheletta Brundidge, 49, expected her son to ask for an Xbox or a pair of LeBron James shoes for his 15th birthday. Instead, he had one simple request: that his mother get vaccinated against COVID-19. “What's going to happen to us if you get...
Baltimore, MDWebMD

COVID Vaccines Offer Good Protection for People Living With HIV

MONDAY, Aug. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccination triggers a strong immune response in people with HIV, meaning they're likely protected against the coronavirus, a new, small study shows. "Previous research has suggested a suboptimal response to COVID-19 vaccines in people living with HIV; however, these studies did not...
KidsWebMD

Youngest Kids More Likely to Spread COVID-19 to Family: Study

Young children are more likely than their older siblings to transmit SARS-CoV-2 in their households, according to an analysis of public health records in Ontario, Canada – a finding that upends the common belief that children play a minimal role in COVID-19 spread. The study by researchers from Public Health...
Public HealthWebMD

Pediatric Hospitals in U.S. in Peril as Delta Hits Children

Aug. 17, 2021 -- Over the course of the pandemic, COVID-19 has been a less serious illness for children than it has been for adults, and that continues to be true. But with the arrival of Delta, the risk for kids is rising, and that’s creating a perilous situation for hospitals across the United States that treat them.
Kidshealthday.com

Household SARS-CoV-2 Transmission Higher With Younger Children

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Younger children may be more likely to transmit severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection to other members of their households compared with older children, according to a study published online Aug. 16 in JAMA Pediatrics. Lauren A. Paul, from Public Health...
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Family RelationshipsWashington Post

A mom of 4 who died of covid days after her husband makes one final wish: ‘Make sure my kids get vaccinated’

A few weeks ago, Lydia Rodriguez thought her body was strong enough to fight the coronavirus without the vaccine. But after a week-long church camp, she and other members of her family tested positive for the coronavirus. By the time Rodriguez, 42, changed her mind and asked for the shot, it was too late, her doctor said. A ventilator awaited her, her cousin Dottie Jones told The Washington Post.
Public HealthWebMD

COVID Skeptics Request Blood Transfusions From Unvaccinated Donors

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 (Kaiser News) -- The nation’s roiling tensions over vaccination against covid-19 have spilled into an unexpected arena: lifesaving blood transfusions. With nearly 60% of the eligible U.S. population fully vaccinated, most of the nation’s blood supply is now coming from donors who have been inoculated, experts...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy