Long COVID-19 in Children
Experts refer to COVID-19 symptoms that last for a period of months as “long-haul COVID-19” or “long COVID-19.” Most children who catch COVID-19 have either no symptoms or minor ones that only last a short time. In a study published by The Lancet, fewer than 1 in 20 children who tested positive had COVID-19 side effects that lasted longer than 4 weeks. By 8 weeks, most self-reported symptoms in children seemed to ease. A slightly larger study reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that about 1 in 25 children reported at least one symptom that lasted longer than 12 weeks.www.webmd.com
