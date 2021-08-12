Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton County, OH

Forest Hills masks elementary kids; optional for middle and high school

By Kendria Lafleur, Tyson Thorp
Posted by 
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJrqY_0bP8bV3i00

The Forest Hills School District voted on their mask plan for the 2021-22 school year Wednesday evening, deciding that elementary school students will be required to wear them, while face coverings will be optional for middle and high school students.

“I feel like they should be able to decide what’s best for their children and be an advocate,” Forest Hills parent Shawna Myers said.

The board’s decision sparked a lot of discussion from parents – and one board member.

“I think we’re getting into dangerous territory if we as a school board think we have the right to do that,” Forest Hills School Board member Elizabeth Maier said.

The decision came down to several factors: With more students attending school this year, social distancing will be difficult and contact tracing and quarantining would impact a larger group should a positive COVID-19 case be discovered among students.

“Local agency requires we have no choice in this: If we have a contact in a classroom, we are required to do quarantine, and that is with all close contacts,” Forest Hills superintendent Scot Prebels said. “Just as a point of reference: Last year, when children were masked, if we had a quarantine situation, it impacted a few students. This year, if we have no masks, that obviously impacts the entire classroom."

For elementary school students, most kids in that age group aren’t eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which is why the board voted for mandatory masks for those classroom settings.

For middle and high school students, some of whom can be vaccinated, masks are optional.

The school board will re-evaluate its decision on Sept. 13.

A group of concerned parents gathered to protest outside of Nagel Middle School before the meeting.

Comments / 0

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
982K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
County
Hamilton County, OH
Hamilton County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
Hamilton County, OH
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Elementary School#Forest Hills School Board#Nagel Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
EducationPosted by
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

What's your school district's masking policy?

As local school districts, colleges and universities across Greater Cincinnati have already returned or are preparing to return students to their classrooms, different officials have adopted a variety of approaches to keeping students and staff safe from contracting the virus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy