The Bible and Heaven: Metaphors That Yearn For Freedom
It is well documented that the foremost preoccupation of enslaved Africans in the New World was freedom, the thing that was most denied them. That is why so many resisted their social condition, whether passively or aggressively. The Negro Spirituals speak about the community’s yearning to be free. Even a hint of that desire could lead to punishment by their slave masters. So, the enslaved became quite adept at using metaphors in their music to give voice to the sentiments of their hearts. These “coded messages” imbued the religious folk songs of the enslaved with great meaning, especially for those “in the know.”www.cpr.org
