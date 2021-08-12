The Bible and Heaven: Metaphors That Yearn For Freedom

We are born with an instinctive, but incomplete, knowledge of God. This is demonstrated by the religious impulse that has been a common characteristic of mankind throughout all ages and in all parts of the world. What all religions have in common is the notion of retribution. Whether attributed to God, Karma, or Nature, the assumption is that everyone “gets what’s coming to them” or that “we’ve all got to pay for what we’ve done.” This is, in fact, the basis of legal systems everywhere in the world. But when God intervened in the course of history 2000 years ago in the person of Christ, he introduced a new truth that overrules and replaces these former assumptions: God has removed retribution and replaced it with reconciliation.