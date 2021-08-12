Cancel
NBA

Mavericks' Tariq Owens: Won't return Wednesday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Owens (knee) is out for the remainder of Wednesday's Summer League game against the Jazz, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports. Owens appeared to suffer a non-contact injury to his left leg while going up for a layup, and after staying down for some time, he managed to limp to the locker room under his own power. The extent of the injury remains unclear at this time, but the Mavs are calling it a left knee injury.

