Mavericks' Tariq Owens: Won't return Wednesday

The Los Angeles Clippers made the biggest move of their offseason on Sunday, sending Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu to the Memphis Grizzlies for Eric Bledsoe (who moved from the Pelicans to the Grizzlies in another deal a few weeks ago). The move clears some clutter from the Clippers roster and saves them on their luxury tax bill but it's also, hopefully, a move that helps them win.