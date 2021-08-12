Astros' Framber Valdez: Strikes out eight in win

Garcia (9-6) earned the win over the Angels on Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings. The right-hander's night started poorly when Shohei Ohtani led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run and Jared Walsh knocked in another run two batters later. However, Garcia rebounded to keep the Angels off the scoreboard over the remainder of his five frames, and Ohtani's homer ended up being the only extra-base hit he allowed in the contest. Since posting a pair of rough starts during which he allowed a combined 10 earned runs over 9.1 innings between July 26 and Aug. 1, Garcia has bounced back with consecutive wins in which he has held opponents to two earned runs over 11 frames. He's lined up to make his next start at Kansas City next week.