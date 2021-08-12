Astros' Framber Valdez: Strikes out eight in win

Cancel
Valdez (8-3) allowed a run on four hits and four walks while striking out eight in six innings to earn the win over Colorado on Wednesday. The southpaw continues to walk far too many batters, as he's issued at least two free passes in each of his last eight starts, but he was able to pitch around them Wednesday. Valdez lowered his ERA to 3.09 with a 1.30 WHIP and 81:40 K:BB through 84.1 innings. He'll look to keep up the solid work in Kansas City next week.

