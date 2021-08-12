Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros' Jake Meyers: Notches first career steal

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Meyers went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Colorado. The 25-year-old hasn't seen much playing time since his ascension to the big-league roster July 30, but he made a spot start in right field to give Kyle Tucker rest Wednesday. In the sixth inning, Meyers got aboard with a single, stole second and scored on a Martin Maldonado sacrifice fly. Meyers is now 2-for-10 with a double, a steal and two runs scored across six games. With a .343/.408/.598 slash line, 16 home runs and 10 stolen bases at Triple-A Sugar Land this year, he appears to have put together a blend of power and speed that he hadn't shown in his first three years of minor-league ball.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Sugar#Triple A Sugar Land
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBexpressnews.com

For Astros' Jake Meyers, call-up so far more about waiting, watching

Minor leaguers called up to the Astros get a brief message from Dusty Baker. “You got to get in where you fit in,” the manager tells them. In that context, Jake Meyers’ sporadic playing time is no surprise. He arrived as the team’s new fourth outfielder when Houston traded Myles Straw to Cleveland. His playing time since reflects such an assignment. Meyers has not made his first major league start and taken just three at-bats.
MLBOmaha.com

Former Husker, Westside grad Jake Meyers earns first major league hit

HOUSTON — Jake Meyers caught up to the 94 mph fastball at the top of the strike zone and sent it sailing into the gap in right-center field. And just like that, the former Omaha Westside and Nebraska standout had his first major league hit. Meyers saw the most extensive...
MLBhoustonmirror.com

Jake Meyers' big night leads Astros past Angels

Jake Meyers hit his first two major league home runs to propel the Houston Astros to an 8-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels Saturday night in Anaheim, making moot Angels DH Shohei Ohtani's major league-best 39th homer. Meyers had just six games of experience in the big leagues before...
MLBnumberfire.com

Jake Meyers sitting for Houston on Friday

Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Meyers is being replaced in right field by Kyle Tucker against Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 11 plate appearances this season, Meyers has a .200 batting average with a .573...
MLBMLB

Jake rakes! Meyers hits 1st HR, adds slam

ANAHEIM -- When former starting center fielder Myles Straw was traded to the Indians at the Trade Deadline, Jake Meyers didn’t expect he would get a lot of playing time when he was called up at the end of July. With Chas McCormick taking over as the starter in center, Meyers’ role as the fourth outfielder came with few promises of playing time.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jake Meyers in right field for Astros on Saturday

Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Meyers will make his fourth outfield appearance this season after Kyle Tucker was placed in health protocols. In a matchup against right-hander Jaime Barria, our models project Meyers to score 8.3 FanDuel points at...
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: Jake Meyers rakes his way to more playing time

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) After Myles Straw was traded away to the Cleveland Indians, many Houston Astros fans were left scratching their heads with curiosity on the move. How many top of the league teams trade away a starting position player in the midst of what could be a deep play off run?
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Miguel Cabrera hits 9th inning 2-run home run off Mariano Rivera [VIDEO]

He was less than a year removed from his historic Triple Crown season in 2012 when he made some addition history against a future Hall of Fame pitcher. Let’s take a look back on this day in 2013 when Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera became the first batter to hit home runs against the legendary Mariano Rivera of the New York Yankees in consecutive at-bats:
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...
MLBnumberfire.com

Angels' Adam Eaton batting second on Sunday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Adam Eaton is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Eaton will start in right field on Sunday and bat second versus right-hander Walker Buehler and the Dodgers. Justin Upton moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Eaton for 7.7 FanDuel...
MLBNew York Post

Javier Baez almost has first altercation as a Met

Javier Baez homered in his first game as a Met and he nearly had his first altercation with them in his fourth game. After flying out to right field to end the top of the eighth inning in the Mets’ 5-4 loss to the Marlins, Baez took his helmet off and made an aggressive move toward the mound. Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar and a few Mets players stepped in front of Baez, who appeared to be angry with reliever Richard Bleier.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

LA Angels rumors: Halos could be in on one of the best starters in baseball

The LA Angels‘ starting rotation has been disappointing this year. It’s not completely their fault, as Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway let them down by getting suspended and fired for sexual harassment. Because of the starters’ performance this year, the Halos were interested in trading for Max Scherzer at the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Jake Odorizzi, Martin Maldonado should continue to happen

Entering Tuesday, Jake Odorizzi had a huge target on his back, as Houston Astros‘ fans and reporters had exploited his declining production. After a rough start in Los Angeles, the right-hander was due for a bounce back appearance. A changing of guard occurred behind home plate, as Martin Maldonado was...
Posted by
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols sparks speculation with quote about Angels

Albert Pujols faced the Los Angeles Angels as an opponent for the first time since leaving the organization in a three-game series this weekend. There didn’t appear to be any hard feelings, but the veteran first baseman still raised some eyebrows with something he said after Sunday’s game. Pujols’ Dodgers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy