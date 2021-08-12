Astros' Jake Meyers: Notches first career steal

Meyers went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Colorado. The 25-year-old hasn't seen much playing time since his ascension to the big-league roster July 30, but he made a spot start in right field to give Kyle Tucker rest Wednesday. In the sixth inning, Meyers got aboard with a single, stole second and scored on a Martin Maldonado sacrifice fly. Meyers is now 2-for-10 with a double, a steal and two runs scored across six games. With a .343/.408/.598 slash line, 16 home runs and 10 stolen bases at Triple-A Sugar Land this year, he appears to have put together a blend of power and speed that he hadn't shown in his first three years of minor-league ball.