Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Drives in three Wednesday

Diaz went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and three RBI in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Colorado. The infielder was productive in Wednesday's win, as all three of his hits drove in runs. He's posted multiple hits in three of his last four games, going 8-for-16 with three doubles and six RBI in that span. Diaz lifted his slash line to .298/.348/.485 with six home runs, 32 RBI, 22 runs scored and 14 doubles through 184 plate appearances. He should continue to log regular playing time at third base until Alex Bregman (quadriceps) is able to return, at which point Diaz will likely slip back into a utility role.

