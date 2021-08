(Radio Iowa) Tonight’s (Thursday’s) Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox in Dyersville will be the first official Major League Baseball game played in Iowa. The League considered using the field created for the 1989 movie, but the dimensions were limited, so a new ballpark was built next to it. Murray Cook is one of the lead designers of the ballpark, where eight-thousand fans who won tickets through a lottery will gather tonight (Thursday).