Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Astros' Michael Brantley: Scores twice in win

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Brantley went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Colorado. All three of the outfielder's hits were singles, and he was able to cross the plate in the first and seventh innings. Brantley has posted a trio of three-hit efforts in his last 13 games. He's been highly effective at the plate with a .332 batting average and .865 OPS through 390 plate appearances. The 34-year-old has added seven home runs, 38 RBI, 58 runs scored and a stolen base in 91 games.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Mlb#Baseball
Related
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros win 8-2, Jake Meyers leads charge against the Angels

Jake Meyers. That is the summary of tonight’s game. Well, not really, as it takes more than one player usually to win a game. But in this case, Meyers played a dang large role in determining the final result. First, he had his first career home run — a 396-foot solo shot — in the third inning to cut the Angels early lead in half to 2-1.
MLBkpyn.net

Jorge Polanco hits homers twice, Twins beat Astros 7-5

HOUSTON (AP) — Jorge Polanco homered twice and drove in four runs, Miguel Sanó also hit a home run and the Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 7-5 on Sunday. Polanco hit a solo home run in the fifth and a three-run shot to right in the sixth to help the Twins build a 7-3 lead. Sanó hit a monstrous two-run homer to left in the fourth. Kenta Maeda allowed three runs on six hits with five strikeouts in five innings. He won for the first time since July 4. Alex Colomé pitched the ninth for his fifth save. Houston has lost four of its last five games.
MLBPurple Row

Thursday Rockpile: Astros don’t cheat, still beat Rockies twice

Back in April–approximately ten years ago in pandemic time–the Rockies beat the Astros on back-to-back days at Coors Field, knocking in six runs each game for a pair of solid victories. Fast forward four months and Houston’s gents flipped the script on the Rockies to even the season series with two convincing victories.
MLBSFGate

Houston-L.A. Angels Runs

Angels first. Shohei Ohtani homers to right field. David Fletcher singles to shallow center field. Jared Walsh singles to left center field. David Fletcher scores. Max Stassi grounds out to shortstop. Jared Walsh out at second. Jose Iglesias strikes out swinging. 2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on....
MLBABC7 Los Angeles

McCullers Jr. expected to start for the Astros against Angels

Houston Astros (70-46, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (58-60, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (9-3, 3.22 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) Angels: Reid Detmers (0-2, 10.61 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) LINE: Angels +166, Astros -196; over/under is 10 runs.
MLBwtaw.com

Astros undone by Perez, Royals in back-and-forth series opener

Salvador Perez smacked a two-run double in the bottom of the 8th and the Kansas City Royals edged the Houston Astros Monday night, 7-6. It was a seesaw affair at Kauffman Stadium, with the lead changing hands four times. Jason Castro, Carlos Correa and Aledmys Diaz went deep for Houston,...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Royals come on top in nail-biter game, beat Astros 7-6

On Monday night, there were hits and runs back and forth at Kauffman Stadium to begin a four-game series. The Astros were ahead by a run in the sixth inning, but their bullpen was ambushed by the Royals, who won 7-6in a hard game to watch for Astros fans. Houston...
MLBTexarkana Gazette

MLB CAPSULES |Perez's 8th-inning single sends Royals past Astros, 7-6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez drove in the go-ahead runs with a two-out single in the eighth inning, helping the struggling Kansas City Royals to a back-and-forth 7-6 victory over the AL West-leading Houston Astros on Monday night. Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez produced back-to-back two-out singles off Astros...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Miguel Cabrera hits 9th inning 2-run home run off Mariano Rivera [VIDEO]

He was less than a year removed from his historic Triple Crown season in 2012 when he made some addition history against a future Hall of Fame pitcher. Let’s take a look back on this day in 2013 when Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera became the first batter to hit home runs against the legendary Mariano Rivera of the New York Yankees in consecutive at-bats:
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera with a hilarious goodbye to Daniel Norris

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wanted Daniel Norris to leave something behind on his way to Milwaukee. Send-offs can be sad and awkward, but Detroit Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera decided to incorporate some humor as the team traded away his teammate of six years, left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris. In...
MLBWTOP

McKenzie loses perfect game in 8th, Indians beat Tigers 11-0

DETROIT (AP) — Indians starter Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit batters in order before Harold Castro lined a single to right with two out in the eighth inning and Cleveland beat the Tigers 11-0 Sunday. “It was a pretty good fastball, but I didn’t get it past him,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy