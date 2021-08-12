Astros' Michael Brantley: Scores twice in win
Brantley went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Colorado. All three of the outfielder's hits were singles, and he was able to cross the plate in the first and seventh innings. Brantley has posted a trio of three-hit efforts in his last 13 games. He's been highly effective at the plate with a .332 batting average and .865 OPS through 390 plate appearances. The 34-year-old has added seven home runs, 38 RBI, 58 runs scored and a stolen base in 91 games.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0