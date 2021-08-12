Cancel
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Nursing ankle sprain

Schultz was diagnosed with an ankle sprain after exiting Wednesday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. There's no timeline for Schultz's return to the field, but it isn't believed to be a serious sprain.. The 25-year-old seems unlikely to be available for Friday's preseason contest in Arizona, even if the injury is a minor concern. Schultz broke out in 2020 with 63 receptions for 615 yards and four touchdowns after Blake Jarwin went down in Week 1 with a torn ACL. The pair should continue to compete for the starting role at tight end, assuming Schultz's ankle issue doesn't impact his availability for the start of the season.

