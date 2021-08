Wednesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Thursday’s schedule

Lee Higgins would have loved it. He founded the Tri-County League team in 1995 out of his love for baseball and his desire to give an opportunity for more people to play the game he loved. Higgins died in 2010 at the age of 76 but his presence is still felt by the team he started. On Tuesday night, that franchise got the biggest win it has ever had. An 8-2 win over the Hellertown Royals at ...