The County In Every State Where The Fewest People Live Below The Poverty Line

More than 60% of Americans will spend at least a year of their lives in poverty, according to a recent analysis conducted by a professor of social welfare at Washington University. Since COVID-19 reached the United States in early 2020, the financial situation of millions of Americans has deteriorated, even as a number of the nation’s wealthiest saw their fortunes increase by billions of dollars.

Based on five-year figures ending in 2019, the most recent year of available data, 13.4% of Americans live below the federal poverty line. In some parts of the U.S., poverty rates are much lower, and a number of U.S. counties have poverty rates lower than 5%.

To determine the county with the lowest poverty rate in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of the percentage of people in each state who live below the poverty line from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. For reference, the U.S. Department of Health and Human services sets the official poverty threshold at an annual income of no more than approximately $26,000 for a family of four.

Poverty can be found all across the country. Still, in some states, even the county with the lowest poverty rate does not have a poverty rate much lower than the U.S. figure. In Arizona, for example, the least impoverished county -- Yavapai -- has a poverty rate of 13.0%, compared to the national five-year poverty rate of 13.4%.

Alabama: Shelby County

> Poverty rate: 7.5% (Alabama: 16.7%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 15,742 (Alabama: 795,989)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.4% (Alabama: 14.0%)

> Median household income: $77,799 (Alabama: $50,536)

Alaska: Petersburg Borough

> Poverty rate: 5.7% (Alaska: 10.7%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 186 (Alaska: 76,933)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 12.4% (Alaska: 10.5%)

> Median household income: $69,948 (Alaska: $77,640)

Arizona: Yavapai County

> Poverty rate: 13.0% (Arizona: 15.1%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 29,085 (Arizona: 1,043,764)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 8.6% (Arizona: 11.1%)

> Median household income: $52,451 (Arizona: $58,945)

Arkansas: Saline County

> Poverty rate: 9.2% (Arkansas: 17.0%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 10,815 (Arkansas: 496,260)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 7.3% (Arkansas: 12.1%)

> Median household income: $64,412 (Arkansas: $47,597)

California: San Mateo County

> Poverty rate: 6.7% (California: 13.4%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 51,085 (California: 5,149,742)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.3% (California: 8.9%)

> Median household income: $122,641 (California: $75,235)

Colorado: Douglas County

> Poverty rate: 3.1% (Colorado: 10.3%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 10,275 (Colorado: 565,873)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 1.8% (Colorado: 7.5%)

> Median household income: $119,730 (Colorado: $72,331)

Connecticut: Litchfield County

> Poverty rate: 6.9% (Connecticut: 9.9%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 12,416 (Connecticut: 344,146)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 7.6% (Connecticut: 11.9%)

> Median household income: $79,906 (Connecticut: $78,444)

Delaware: Sussex County

> Poverty rate: 11.3% (Delaware: 11.8%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 24,933 (Delaware: 109,400)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 11.2% (Delaware: 10.9%)

> Median household income: $63,162 (Delaware: $68,287)

Florida: St. Johns County

> Poverty rate: 8.2% (Florida: 14.0%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 19,779 (Florida: 2,870,487)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.7% (Florida: 13.6%)

> Median household income: $82,252 (Florida: $55,660)

Georgia: Fayette County

> Poverty rate: 5.5% (Georgia: 15.1%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 6,167 (Georgia: 1,528,558)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.2% (Georgia: 12.8%)

> Median household income: $90,145 (Georgia: $58,700)

Hawaii: Kauai County

> Poverty rate: 8.1% (Hawaii: 9.4%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 5,752 (Hawaii: 130,649)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 9.1% (Hawaii: 10.8%)

> Median household income: $83,554 (Hawaii: $81,275)

Idaho: Jefferson County

> Poverty rate: 6.9% (Idaho: 13.1%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,953 (Idaho: 221,256)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.1% (Idaho: 9.8%)

> Median household income: $63,048 (Idaho: $55,785)

Illinois: Monroe County

> Poverty rate: 4.1% (Illinois: 12.5%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,400 (Illinois: 1,557,873)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.7% (Illinois: 12.8%)

> Median household income: $85,747 (Illinois: $65,886)

Indiana: Hamilton County

> Poverty rate: 4.6% (Indiana: 13.4%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 14,700 (Indiana: 867,996)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.4% (Indiana: 9.8%)

> Median household income: $98,173 (Indiana: $56,303)

Iowa: Lyon County

> Poverty rate: 4.6% (Iowa: 11.5%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 538 (Iowa: 348,122)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.6% (Iowa: 10.2%)

> Median household income: $64,982 (Iowa: $60,523)

Kansas: Wabaunsee County

> Poverty rate: 4.9% (Kansas: 12.0%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 330 (Kansas: 337,739)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.3% (Kansas: 7.5%)

> Median household income: $61,178 (Kansas: $59,597)

Kentucky: Oldham County

> Poverty rate: 5.9% (Kentucky: 17.3%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 3,664 (Kentucky: 747,010)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.3% (Kentucky: 14.0%)

> Median household income: $99,128 (Kentucky: $50,589)

Louisiana: Ascension Parish

> Poverty rate: 10.6% (Louisiana: 19.2%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 12,959 (Louisiana: 871,467)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 10.6% (Louisiana: 15.4%)

> Median household income: $80,527 (Louisiana: $49,469)

Maine: York County

> Poverty rate: 7.4% (Maine: 11.8%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 14,918 (Maine: 153,131)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 10.4% (Maine: 13.5%)

> Median household income: $67,830 (Maine: $57,918)

Maryland: Calvert County

> Poverty rate: 4.6% (Maryland: 9.2%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 4,183 (Maryland: 539,991)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.9% (Maryland: 10.2%)

> Median household income: $109,313 (Maryland: $84,805)

Massachusetts: Norfolk County

> Poverty rate: 6.3% (Massachusetts: 10.3%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 43,145 (Massachusetts: 680,962)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 6.6% (Massachusetts: 11.7%)

> Median household income: $103,291 (Massachusetts: $81,215)

Michigan: Livingston County

> Poverty rate: 5.2% (Michigan: 14.4%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 9,808 (Michigan: 1,398,527)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.7% (Michigan: 13.3%)

> Median household income: $84,221 (Michigan: $57,144)

Minnesota: Carver County

> Poverty rate: 4.1% (Minnesota: 9.7%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 4,126 (Minnesota: 526,065)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.9% (Minnesota: 7.9%)

> Median household income: $101,496 (Minnesota: $71,306)

Mississippi: Rankin County

> Poverty rate: 8.3% (Mississippi: 20.3%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 12,245 (Mississippi: 585,786)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 6.4% (Mississippi: 15.4%)

> Median household income: $65,996 (Mississippi: $45,081)

Missouri: St. Charles County

> Poverty rate: 5.2% (Missouri: 13.7%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 19,984 (Missouri: 810,045)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.0% (Missouri: 11.1%)

> Median household income: $84,978 (Missouri: $55,461)

Montana: Richland County

> Poverty rate: 5.8% (Montana: 13.1%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 649 (Montana: 134,605)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.2% (Montana: 9.2%)

> Median household income: $67,205 (Montana: $54,970)

Nebraska: Hamilton County

> Poverty rate: 5.2% (Nebraska: 11.1%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 468 (Nebraska: 206,579)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.1% (Nebraska: 8.3%)

> Median household income: $64,210 (Nebraska: $61,439)

Nevada: Douglas County

> Poverty rate: 8.7% (Nevada: 13.1%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 4,170 (Nevada: 384,690)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 6.1% (Nevada: 11.8%)

> Median household income: $66,810 (Nevada: $60,365)

New Hampshire: Rockingham County

> Poverty rate: 4.6% (New Hampshire: 7.6%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 14,096 (New Hampshire: 98,682)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.7% (New Hampshire: 6.9%)

> Median household income: $93,756 (New Hampshire: $76,768)

New Jersey: Hunterdon County

> Poverty rate: 4.5% (New Jersey: 10.0%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 5,474 (New Jersey: 869,081)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.3% (New Jersey: 8.7%)

> Median household income: $115,379 (New Jersey: $82,545)

New Mexico: Los Alamos County

> Poverty rate: 4.4% (New Mexico: 19.1%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 809 (New Mexico: 392,065)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.0% (New Mexico: 17.2%)

> Median household income: $121,324 (New Mexico: $49,754)

New York: Putnam County

> Poverty rate: 5.0% (New York: 14.1%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 4,847 (New York: 2,681,277)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.7% (New York: 14.7%)

> Median household income: $104,486 (New York: $68,486)

North Carolina: Union County

> Poverty rate: 8.2% (North Carolina: 14.7%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 18,784 (North Carolina: 1,467,591)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 7.0% (North Carolina: 12.6%)

> Median household income: $80,033 (North Carolina: $54,602)

North Dakota: Sargent County

> Poverty rate: 4.2% (North Dakota: 10.7%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 159 (North Dakota: 78,198)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.4% (North Dakota: 6.7%)

> Median household income: $63,073 (North Dakota: $64,894)

Ohio: Warren County

> Poverty rate: 4.6% (Ohio: 14.0%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 10,071 (Ohio: 1,588,343)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.3% (Ohio: 13.1%)

> Median household income: $87,125 (Ohio: $56,602)

Oklahoma: Grant County

> Poverty rate: 6.9% (Oklahoma: 15.7%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 293 (Oklahoma: 598,373)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 9.3% (Oklahoma: 12.8%)

> Median household income: $57,727 (Oklahoma: $52,919)

Oregon: Hood River County

> Poverty rate: 6.2% (Oregon: 13.2%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,419 (Oregon: 533,527)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 10.7% (Oregon: 15.8%)

> Median household income: $65,679 (Oregon: $62,818)

Pennsylvania: Bucks County

> Poverty rate: 5.9% (Pennsylvania: 12.4%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 36,275 (Pennsylvania: 1,539,183)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.8% (Pennsylvania: 13.3%)

> Median household income: $89,139 (Pennsylvania: $61,744)

Rhode Island: Bristol County

> Poverty rate: 7.5% (Rhode Island: 12.4%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 3,357 (Rhode Island: 125,826)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 8.2% (Rhode Island: 15.3%)

> Median household income: $83,092 (Rhode Island: $67,167)

South Carolina: Beaufort County

> Poverty rate: 10.2% (South Carolina: 15.2%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 18,508 (South Carolina: 741,650)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 6.0% (South Carolina: 12.3%)

> Median household income: $68,377 (South Carolina: $53,199)

South Dakota: Lincoln County

> Poverty rate: 4.1% (South Dakota: 13.1%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 2,303 (South Dakota: 110,553)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.6% (South Dakota: 9.2%)

> Median household income: $82,473 (South Dakota: $58,275)

Tennessee: Williamson County

> Poverty rate: 4.4% (Tennessee: 15.2%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 9,776 (Tennessee: 996,930)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.4% (Tennessee: 13.6%)

> Median household income: $112,962 (Tennessee: $53,320)

Texas: Rockwall County

> Poverty rate: 4.7% (Texas: 14.7%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 4,579 (Texas: 4,072,194)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.1% (Texas: 11.8%)

> Median household income: $100,920 (Texas: $61,874)

Utah: Davis County

> Poverty rate: 5.4% (Utah: 9.8%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 18,571 (Utah: 298,537)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.4% (Utah: 6.7%)

> Median household income: $83,310 (Utah: $71,621)

Vermont: Addison County

> Poverty rate: 7.2% (Vermont: 10.9%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 2,435 (Vermont: 65,652)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 8.4% (Vermont: 11.3%)

> Median household income: $68,825 (Vermont: $61,973)

Virginia: Loudoun County

> Poverty rate: 3.4% (Virginia: 10.6%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 13,342 (Virginia: 865,691)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.7% (Virginia: 8.2%)

> Median household income: $142,299 (Virginia: $74,222)

Washington: Wahkiakum County

> Poverty rate: 7.3% (Washington: 10.8%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 309 (Washington: 785,244)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 13.8% (Washington: 11.9%)

> Median household income: $53,227 (Washington: $73,775)

West Virginia: Morgan County

> Poverty rate: 7.9% (West Virginia: 17.6%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,386 (West Virginia: 310,044)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 11.8% (West Virginia: 16.8%)

> Median household income: $51,745 (West Virginia: $46,711)

Wisconsin: Washington County

> Poverty rate: 4.6% (Wisconsin: 11.3%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 6,175 (Wisconsin: 639,160)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.3% (Wisconsin: 10.8%)

> Median household income: $77,663 (Wisconsin: $61,747)

Wyoming: Sheridan County

> Poverty rate: 5.9% (Wyoming: 11.0%)

> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,726 (Wyoming: 62,257)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.5% (Wyoming: 5.4%)

> Median household income: $60,807 (Wyoming: $64,049)

Methodology

To determine the county with the lowest poverty rate in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of the percentage of people for whom poverty status had been determined that live below the poverty line from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

Of the 3,220 counties or county equivalents, 3,141 had boundaries that fell within one of the 50 states, while the rest were in the District of Columbia or Puerto Rico.

Counties were excluded if poverty rates were not available in the 2019 ACS, if the population for which the poverty status had been determined was less than 1,000, or if the sampling error associated with a county’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a county’s poverty rate was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all counties’ poverty rates. We similarly excluded counties that had a sampling error too high for their population for which poverty status had been determined, using the same definition.

The remaining 3,004 places were ranked within their state based on their poverty rates. Additional information on the number of people living below the poverty line, median household income, and the share of households receiving SNAP benefits are also five-year estimates from the 2019 ACS.