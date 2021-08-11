Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The County In Every State Where The Fewest People Live Below The Poverty Line

By Michael B. Sauter
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWsVD_0bP8acOY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164lbN_0bP8acOY00 More than 60% of Americans will spend at least a year of their lives in poverty, according to a recent analysis conducted by a professor of social welfare at Washington University. Since COVID-19 reached the United States in early 2020, the financial situation of millions of Americans has deteriorated, even as a number of the nation’s wealthiest saw their fortunes increase by billions of dollars.

Based on five-year figures ending in 2019, the most recent year of available data, 13.4% of Americans live below the federal poverty line. In some parts of the U.S., poverty rates are much lower, and a number of U.S. counties have poverty rates lower than 5%.

To determine the county with the lowest poverty rate in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of the percentage of people in each state who live below the poverty line from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. For reference, the U.S. Department of Health and Human services sets the official poverty threshold at an annual income of no more than approximately $26,000 for a family of four.

Poverty can be found all across the country. Still, in some states, even the county with the lowest poverty rate does not have a poverty rate much lower than the U.S. figure. In Arizona, for example, the least impoverished county -- Yavapai -- has a poverty rate of 13.0%, compared to the national five-year poverty rate of 13.4%.

Click here to see the county in every state where the fewest people live below the poverty line.

Click here to see our detailed methodology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ANu0s_0bP8acOY00

Alabama: Shelby County
> Poverty rate: 7.5% (Alabama: 16.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 15,742 (Alabama: 795,989)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.4% (Alabama: 14.0%)
> Median household income: $77,799 (Alabama: $50,536)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOm1R_0bP8acOY00

Alaska: Petersburg Borough
> Poverty rate: 5.7% (Alaska: 10.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 186 (Alaska: 76,933)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 12.4% (Alaska: 10.5%)
> Median household income: $69,948 (Alaska: $77,640)

ALSO READ: 16 States Where Incomes Are Rising Fastest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G36wW_0bP8acOY00

Arizona: Yavapai County
> Poverty rate: 13.0% (Arizona: 15.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 29,085 (Arizona: 1,043,764)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 8.6% (Arizona: 11.1%)
> Median household income: $52,451 (Arizona: $58,945)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPZxq_0bP8acOY00

Arkansas: Saline County
> Poverty rate: 9.2% (Arkansas: 17.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 10,815 (Arkansas: 496,260)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 7.3% (Arkansas: 12.1%)
> Median household income: $64,412 (Arkansas: $47,597)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9MWN_0bP8acOY00

California: San Mateo County
> Poverty rate: 6.7% (California: 13.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 51,085 (California: 5,149,742)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.3% (California: 8.9%)
> Median household income: $122,641 (California: $75,235)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1edGzy_0bP8acOY00

Colorado: Douglas County
> Poverty rate: 3.1% (Colorado: 10.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 10,275 (Colorado: 565,873)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 1.8% (Colorado: 7.5%)
> Median household income: $119,730 (Colorado: $72,331)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HNALf_0bP8acOY00

Connecticut: Litchfield County
> Poverty rate: 6.9% (Connecticut: 9.9%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 12,416 (Connecticut: 344,146)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 7.6% (Connecticut: 11.9%)
> Median household income: $79,906 (Connecticut: $78,444)

ALSO READ: Income It Takes to Be Considered Rich in Your State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eSlQX_0bP8acOY00

Delaware: Sussex County
> Poverty rate: 11.3% (Delaware: 11.8%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 24,933 (Delaware: 109,400)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 11.2% (Delaware: 10.9%)
> Median household income: $63,162 (Delaware: $68,287)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28BC6M_0bP8acOY00

Florida: St. Johns County
> Poverty rate: 8.2% (Florida: 14.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 19,779 (Florida: 2,870,487)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.7% (Florida: 13.6%)
> Median household income: $82,252 (Florida: $55,660)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KrILN_0bP8acOY00

Georgia: Fayette County
> Poverty rate: 5.5% (Georgia: 15.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 6,167 (Georgia: 1,528,558)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.2% (Georgia: 12.8%)
> Median household income: $90,145 (Georgia: $58,700)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pmq5E_0bP8acOY00

Hawaii: Kauai County
> Poverty rate: 8.1% (Hawaii: 9.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 5,752 (Hawaii: 130,649)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 9.1% (Hawaii: 10.8%)
> Median household income: $83,554 (Hawaii: $81,275)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iboQB_0bP8acOY00

Idaho: Jefferson County
> Poverty rate: 6.9% (Idaho: 13.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,953 (Idaho: 221,256)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.1% (Idaho: 9.8%)
> Median household income: $63,048 (Idaho: $55,785)

ALSO READ: Countries With the Widest Gaps Between Rich and Poor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a8MfJ_0bP8acOY00

Illinois: Monroe County
> Poverty rate: 4.1% (Illinois: 12.5%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,400 (Illinois: 1,557,873)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.7% (Illinois: 12.8%)
> Median household income: $85,747 (Illinois: $65,886)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fASJU_0bP8acOY00

Indiana: Hamilton County
> Poverty rate: 4.6% (Indiana: 13.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 14,700 (Indiana: 867,996)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.4% (Indiana: 9.8%)
> Median household income: $98,173 (Indiana: $56,303)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32uELt_0bP8acOY00

Iowa: Lyon County
> Poverty rate: 4.6% (Iowa: 11.5%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 538 (Iowa: 348,122)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.6% (Iowa: 10.2%)
> Median household income: $64,982 (Iowa: $60,523)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYXRR_0bP8acOY00

Kansas: Wabaunsee County
> Poverty rate: 4.9% (Kansas: 12.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 330 (Kansas: 337,739)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.3% (Kansas: 7.5%)
> Median household income: $61,178 (Kansas: $59,597)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UlXSe_0bP8acOY00

Kentucky: Oldham County
> Poverty rate: 5.9% (Kentucky: 17.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 3,664 (Kentucky: 747,010)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.3% (Kentucky: 14.0%)
> Median household income: $99,128 (Kentucky: $50,589)

ALSO READ: The World’s 27 Poorest Countries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCMCH_0bP8acOY00

Louisiana: Ascension Parish
> Poverty rate: 10.6% (Louisiana: 19.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 12,959 (Louisiana: 871,467)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 10.6% (Louisiana: 15.4%)
> Median household income: $80,527 (Louisiana: $49,469)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNczY_0bP8acOY00

Maine: York County
> Poverty rate: 7.4% (Maine: 11.8%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 14,918 (Maine: 153,131)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 10.4% (Maine: 13.5%)
> Median household income: $67,830 (Maine: $57,918)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IoH9a_0bP8acOY00

Maryland: Calvert County
> Poverty rate: 4.6% (Maryland: 9.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 4,183 (Maryland: 539,991)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.9% (Maryland: 10.2%)
> Median household income: $109,313 (Maryland: $84,805)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SkbG7_0bP8acOY00

Massachusetts: Norfolk County
> Poverty rate: 6.3% (Massachusetts: 10.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 43,145 (Massachusetts: 680,962)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 6.6% (Massachusetts: 11.7%)
> Median household income: $103,291 (Massachusetts: $81,215)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y6a6L_0bP8acOY00

Michigan: Livingston County
> Poverty rate: 5.2% (Michigan: 14.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 9,808 (Michigan: 1,398,527)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.7% (Michigan: 13.3%)
> Median household income: $84,221 (Michigan: $57,144)

ALSO READ: 16 States Where Incomes Are Rising Fastest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dx6Pc_0bP8acOY00

Minnesota: Carver County
> Poverty rate: 4.1% (Minnesota: 9.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 4,126 (Minnesota: 526,065)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.9% (Minnesota: 7.9%)
> Median household income: $101,496 (Minnesota: $71,306)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Nila_0bP8acOY00

Mississippi: Rankin County
> Poverty rate: 8.3% (Mississippi: 20.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 12,245 (Mississippi: 585,786)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 6.4% (Mississippi: 15.4%)
> Median household income: $65,996 (Mississippi: $45,081)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZWGse_0bP8acOY00

Missouri: St. Charles County
> Poverty rate: 5.2% (Missouri: 13.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 19,984 (Missouri: 810,045)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.0% (Missouri: 11.1%)
> Median household income: $84,978 (Missouri: $55,461)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0If8AQ_0bP8acOY00

Montana: Richland County
> Poverty rate: 5.8% (Montana: 13.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 649 (Montana: 134,605)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.2% (Montana: 9.2%)
> Median household income: $67,205 (Montana: $54,970)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vrgh1_0bP8acOY00

Nebraska: Hamilton County
> Poverty rate: 5.2% (Nebraska: 11.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 468 (Nebraska: 206,579)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.1% (Nebraska: 8.3%)
> Median household income: $64,210 (Nebraska: $61,439)

ALSO READ: Income It Takes to Be Considered Rich in Your State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NxsCj_0bP8acOY00

Nevada: Douglas County
> Poverty rate: 8.7% (Nevada: 13.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 4,170 (Nevada: 384,690)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 6.1% (Nevada: 11.8%)
> Median household income: $66,810 (Nevada: $60,365)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27SAwj_0bP8acOY00

New Hampshire: Rockingham County
> Poverty rate: 4.6% (New Hampshire: 7.6%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 14,096 (New Hampshire: 98,682)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.7% (New Hampshire: 6.9%)
> Median household income: $93,756 (New Hampshire: $76,768)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M40mU_0bP8acOY00

New Jersey: Hunterdon County
> Poverty rate: 4.5% (New Jersey: 10.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 5,474 (New Jersey: 869,081)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.3% (New Jersey: 8.7%)
> Median household income: $115,379 (New Jersey: $82,545)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FAQVv_0bP8acOY00

New Mexico: Los Alamos County
> Poverty rate: 4.4% (New Mexico: 19.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 809 (New Mexico: 392,065)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.0% (New Mexico: 17.2%)
> Median household income: $121,324 (New Mexico: $49,754)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nu7I5_0bP8acOY00

New York: Putnam County
> Poverty rate: 5.0% (New York: 14.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 4,847 (New York: 2,681,277)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.7% (New York: 14.7%)
> Median household income: $104,486 (New York: $68,486)

ALSO READ: Countries With the Widest Gaps Between Rich and Poor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44VKpD_0bP8acOY00

North Carolina: Union County
> Poverty rate: 8.2% (North Carolina: 14.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 18,784 (North Carolina: 1,467,591)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 7.0% (North Carolina: 12.6%)
> Median household income: $80,033 (North Carolina: $54,602)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4HjQ_0bP8acOY00

North Dakota: Sargent County
> Poverty rate: 4.2% (North Dakota: 10.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 159 (North Dakota: 78,198)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.4% (North Dakota: 6.7%)
> Median household income: $63,073 (North Dakota: $64,894)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N40lu_0bP8acOY00

Ohio: Warren County
> Poverty rate: 4.6% (Ohio: 14.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 10,071 (Ohio: 1,588,343)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.3% (Ohio: 13.1%)
> Median household income: $87,125 (Ohio: $56,602)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FqFFm_0bP8acOY00

Oklahoma: Grant County
> Poverty rate: 6.9% (Oklahoma: 15.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 293 (Oklahoma: 598,373)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 9.3% (Oklahoma: 12.8%)
> Median household income: $57,727 (Oklahoma: $52,919)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yyp4V_0bP8acOY00

Oregon: Hood River County
> Poverty rate: 6.2% (Oregon: 13.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,419 (Oregon: 533,527)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 10.7% (Oregon: 15.8%)
> Median household income: $65,679 (Oregon: $62,818)

ALSO READ: The World’s 27 Poorest Countries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NfrsN_0bP8acOY00

Pennsylvania: Bucks County
> Poverty rate: 5.9% (Pennsylvania: 12.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 36,275 (Pennsylvania: 1,539,183)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.8% (Pennsylvania: 13.3%)
> Median household income: $89,139 (Pennsylvania: $61,744)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HvADl_0bP8acOY00

Rhode Island: Bristol County
> Poverty rate: 7.5% (Rhode Island: 12.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 3,357 (Rhode Island: 125,826)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 8.2% (Rhode Island: 15.3%)
> Median household income: $83,092 (Rhode Island: $67,167)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48y92K_0bP8acOY00

South Carolina: Beaufort County
> Poverty rate: 10.2% (South Carolina: 15.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 18,508 (South Carolina: 741,650)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 6.0% (South Carolina: 12.3%)
> Median household income: $68,377 (South Carolina: $53,199)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L86aT_0bP8acOY00

South Dakota: Lincoln County
> Poverty rate: 4.1% (South Dakota: 13.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 2,303 (South Dakota: 110,553)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.6% (South Dakota: 9.2%)
> Median household income: $82,473 (South Dakota: $58,275)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H84Yv_0bP8acOY00

Tennessee: Williamson County
> Poverty rate: 4.4% (Tennessee: 15.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 9,776 (Tennessee: 996,930)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.4% (Tennessee: 13.6%)
> Median household income: $112,962 (Tennessee: $53,320)

ALSO READ: 16 States Where Incomes Are Rising Fastest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KG8YX_0bP8acOY00

Texas: Rockwall County
> Poverty rate: 4.7% (Texas: 14.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 4,579 (Texas: 4,072,194)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.1% (Texas: 11.8%)
> Median household income: $100,920 (Texas: $61,874)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tVqnb_0bP8acOY00

Utah: Davis County
> Poverty rate: 5.4% (Utah: 9.8%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 18,571 (Utah: 298,537)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.4% (Utah: 6.7%)
> Median household income: $83,310 (Utah: $71,621)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A1cR8_0bP8acOY00

Vermont: Addison County
> Poverty rate: 7.2% (Vermont: 10.9%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 2,435 (Vermont: 65,652)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 8.4% (Vermont: 11.3%)
> Median household income: $68,825 (Vermont: $61,973)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VASeD_0bP8acOY00

Virginia: Loudoun County
> Poverty rate: 3.4% (Virginia: 10.6%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 13,342 (Virginia: 865,691)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.7% (Virginia: 8.2%)
> Median household income: $142,299 (Virginia: $74,222)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbMpv_0bP8acOY00

Washington: Wahkiakum County
> Poverty rate: 7.3% (Washington: 10.8%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 309 (Washington: 785,244)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 13.8% (Washington: 11.9%)
> Median household income: $53,227 (Washington: $73,775)

ALSO READ: Income It Takes to Be Considered Rich in Your State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mJ6g_0bP8acOY00

West Virginia: Morgan County
> Poverty rate: 7.9% (West Virginia: 17.6%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,386 (West Virginia: 310,044)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 11.8% (West Virginia: 16.8%)
> Median household income: $51,745 (West Virginia: $46,711)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fRpE4_0bP8acOY00

Wisconsin: Washington County
> Poverty rate: 4.6% (Wisconsin: 11.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 6,175 (Wisconsin: 639,160)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.3% (Wisconsin: 10.8%)
> Median household income: $77,663 (Wisconsin: $61,747)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12F7Ct_0bP8acOY00

Wyoming: Sheridan County
> Poverty rate: 5.9% (Wyoming: 11.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,726 (Wyoming: 62,257)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.5% (Wyoming: 5.4%)
> Median household income: $60,807 (Wyoming: $64,049)

Methodology

To determine the county with the lowest poverty rate in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of the percentage of people for whom poverty status had been determined that live below the poverty line from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

Of the 3,220 counties or county equivalents, 3,141 had boundaries that fell within one of the 50 states, while the rest were in the District of Columbia or Puerto Rico.

Counties were excluded if poverty rates were not available in the 2019 ACS, if the population for which the poverty status had been determined was less than 1,000, or if the sampling error associated with a county’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a county’s poverty rate was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all counties’ poverty rates. We similarly excluded counties that had a sampling error too high for their population for which poverty status had been determined, using the same definition.

The remaining 3,004 places were ranked within their state based on their poverty rates. Additional information on the number of people living below the poverty line, median household income, and the share of households receiving SNAP benefits are also five-year estimates from the 2019 ACS.

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

42K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Below Poverty Line#Americans#Washington University#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsGovExec.com

Every State Grew More Diverse, Census Shows

This story was originally posted by Stateline, an initiative of the Pew Charitable Trusts. Every state grew more diverse in the last decade, according to new census data released Thursday. Almost every state saw its largest changes come from both a decrease in the White non-Hispanic population and an increase...
Allegheny County, PABeaver County Times

How many people live in Allegheny County after the 2020 Census count?

With a decade to develop, Allegheny County is seeing more people call the area home. According to the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census, Allegheny County has seen an increase in the area's population over the past decade. While the city of Pittsburgh has had a small decrease in residents, the suburbs and surrounding areas have seen a boom in populations.
Daily Herald

Utah, Washington counties grew faster, boding for bump in representation

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake and Weber counties, at one extreme, saw the largest losses in their percentage share of Utah’s population, according to the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau headcount. Accordingly, the two counties’ representation in the Utah House and Senate will likely be diluted as officials redraw the...
Elko County, NVElko Daily Free Press

Census pegs Elko County at 53,702 people

ELKO – Elko County did not grow as much as the state has been estimating over the past decade, according to U.S. Census data released this month. The county’s population increased 10% from 2010 to 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That’s more than the national rate of 7.4% but less than Nevada’s rate of 15%.
Tooele County, UTtooeleonline.com

2020 Census: Taking a look at ourselves

The U.S. Census Bureau released redistricting data on August 12 along with reports on population, housing, diversity, and age by state and county. A look at the data reveals how things have changed and how some things remain the same. There weren’t any surprises in this first release of census...
Texas StatePosted by
Reason.com

Texas Wins the Census

The big news out of the 2020 census data released yesterday is that the U.S. is becoming less white. As Reason's Ron Bailey noted yesterday, "the population identifying as white alone decreased by 8.6 percent since the previous census in 2010," while the number of people identifying as multiracial rose by 276 percent. But these aren't the only big changes American demographics saw in the decade between 2010 and 2020.
PoliticsPosted by
Madison365

Multiracial population grew in almost every county in the US

(CNN) — Bárbara Abadía-Rexach spent months appearing in webinars and radio shows talking to Puerto Ricans about why they should identify as Black or more than one race on the 2020 Census. “If you are constantly being described as non-White, why would you still choose White?” said Abadía-Rexach, a Black...
Colorado StateKDVR.com

COVID-19 continues to rise in Colorado; See rates for every county in the state here

DENVER (KDVR) — Concern is growing across the country as COVID-19 delta variant cases rise. In Colorado, numbers continue to go up. Over the last seven days, 35 counties have seen a rise in COVID-19 positivity, 23 have seen a decline in COVID-19 positivity, four counties haven’t had any movement and two counties have administered less than ten tests in the past week.
Alabama Statewdhn.com

Census: Over 700,000 Alabamians, 1 in 5 children live below poverty line

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Approximately 15.5% of Alabama’s population lives below the poverty line, according to U.S. Census data released Thursday. In Birmingham, approximately 21.4% of the population under 18 falls beneath that line, meaning about one in five children in the state live below the poverty level. Approximately 23.5%...
Politicswvtf.org

Southwest, Southside Counties See Populations Shrink

Most counties in southside and southwest Virginia declined in population over the past ten years, according to data released by the U. S. Census Bureau Thursday. The data release has implications for the timeline and result of political redistricting in Virginia. The biggest declines were in southwest. Buchanan County lost...

Comments / 0

Community Policy