Cayuga County, NY

Heat Advisory issued for Genesee, Jefferson, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Genesee; Jefferson; Livingston; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Cayuga; Northern Erie; Ontario; Orleans; Oswego; Southern Erie; Wayne; Wyoming HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to as high as 100 expected. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, and Ontario counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Temperatures near 90 and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

