Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crawford County, WI

Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 08:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CDT. Target Area: Crawford The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Gays Mills affecting Crawford County. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Yellow River...including Necedah...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.4 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CDT Thursday was 14.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 7.8 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river, including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible in and around Gays Mills. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.6 feet on 09/09/2016.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, WI
City
Soldiers Grove, WI
City
Steuben, WI
City
La Farge, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
City
Ontario, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kickapoo River#Bell Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable. Five weeks later, the Taliban is in charge,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy