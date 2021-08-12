Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 08:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CDT. Target Area: Crawford The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Gays Mills affecting Crawford County. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Yellow River...including Necedah...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.4 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CDT Thursday was 14.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 7.8 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river, including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible in and around Gays Mills. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.6 feet on 09/09/2016.