Flood Watch issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 18:17:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-13 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A watch means conditions are favorable for the development of flooding in and close to the watch area. Persons living along streams should stay alert and be prepared to take action if a warning or advisory is issued, or flooding is observed. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * Eastern Gulf Coast...Central Inner Channels AND Northern Inner Channels...including the following areas...Juneau, Gustavus, Skagway, Haines, Hoonah, Tenakee Springs, Pelican, Elfin Cove, and Sitka. * From Thursday afternoon through Friday evening * Light rain will continue through the next 24 hours, then rates will become heavy Thursday evening. Storm Total rainfall of 2 to 6 inches is expected, with most of that falling between Thursday evening and Friday morning. Greatest rainfall will occur along southwest facing mountain slopes. * With already saturated conditions, area rivers and streams will respond quickly to the heavy rates. Minor flooding of rivers is possible, as well as ponding of water in poor drainage areas. Isolated mudslides are possible along areas of steep terrain.

Alexander County, NCweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Alexander, Iredell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 22:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Iredell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 1043 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles northeast of Taylorsville, or 5 miles west of Love Valley, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Alexander and northwestern Iredell Counties, including the following locations... Vashti and Hiddenite. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Environmentweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit; W Mendocino NF, E Mendocino Unit Low Humidity combined with Periods of Gusty North to Northeast Winds tonight into Wednesday .Winds are forecast to shift to the northeast tonight and Wednesday, with continued low afternoon humidity and poor overnight recoveries outside of valleys. These winds will ease a bit on Wednesday over the ridges, but will spread into the valleys. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WIND...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph expected along exposed ridges late tonight through Wednesday morning. Northeast winds will ease somewhat later Wednesday, but will expand across the valleys. * HUMIDITY...Poor recoveries in the low 30`s tonight, especially over higher slopes and ridgetops. RH in the teens is expected again Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 945 PM MST Tuesday. * At 1251 PM MST, emergency management reported flows in the Greene Wash resulting in the closure of Sunland Gin Rd south of Arizona City. Continued runoff from last night`s storms and any additional rainfall today will lead to continued flooding in the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Chui-Chu, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu.
Ferry County, WAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ferry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Ferry FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Spokane has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include A portion of Northeast Washington, including the following area, Ferry. * From 10 AM PDT this morning through this evening. * Slow moving thunderstorms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall over parts of the far north Idaho Panhandle and the mountainous terrain of far northeast Washington. * Locally heavy rain over steep terrain and recently burned areas heighten the risk of flash flooding and debris flows.
Breathitt County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Breathitt, Clay, Lee, Owsley, Perry, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Breathitt; Clay; Lee; Owsley; Perry; Wolfe The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Western Breathitt County in southeastern Kentucky Northeastern Clay County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Lee County in southeastern Kentucky Eastern Owsley County in southeastern Kentucky Northwestern Perry County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Wolfe County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 430 AM EDT Wednesday. * At 1028 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jackson, Campton, Simpson, Buckhorn, Chenowee, Yeadon, Guerrant, Gentry, Oakdale, Elkatawa, Copebranch, Turkey, War Creek, Lawson, Jetts Creek, Frozen Creek, Canoe, Curt, Fivemile and Sebastian`s Branch. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 23:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 00:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1230 AM MST. * At 1115 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arizona City moving southwest at 5 mph. Additional thunderstorms will be developing in the next hour that may become severe. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eloy, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Jack Rabbit, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Aiken County, SCweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Aiken by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 14:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Aiken A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN AIKEN COUNTY At 210 PM EDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Aiken State Park, or 10 miles east of Aiken, moving north at 35 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. Locations impacted include Aiken State Park, Monetta and New Holland. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 13:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 215 PM MST. * At 127 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tremaine Lake, or 30 miles southwest of Winslow, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tremaine Lake, Long Lake and Chavez Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 19:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 945 PM MST Tuesday. * At 1251 PM MST, emergency management reported flows in the Greene Wash resulting in the closure of Sunland Gin Rd south of Arizona City. Continued runoff from last night`s storms and any additional rainfall today will lead to continued flooding in the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Chui-Chu, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu.
Beaver County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Southwest Utah FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of Utah, including the following area, Southwest Utah. * From 11 PM MDT this evening through Wednesday evening. * Thunderstorms capable of producing torrential rainfall are expected across the watch area this evening into Wednesday evening. There may be a decrease in rainfall rates Wednesday morning through early Wednesday afternoon. * Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding, especially in slot canyons, slickrock areas, small streams and normally dry washes. Debris flows are also possible near recent burn scars. Debris flows are also possible near recent burn scars.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 22:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1030 PM MST. * At 1000 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Horseshoe Reservoir to 7 miles southwest of Rye, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Horseshoe Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Transylvania County, NCweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 18:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Warning for Henderson County in western North Carolina Transylvania County in western North Carolina * Until 345 AM EDT. * At 952 PM EDT, Heavy rainfall has ended across the region but widespread Minor to Moderate flooding is ongoing. The upper French Broad River and associated headwaters, Davidson River, Mud Creek, and Cane Creek have crested and are receding but extensive Minor to Moderate flooding continues, impacting widespread low-lying areas adjacent to these streams. The Little River, Mills River, and the central French Broad River from Blantyre to Fletcher continues to rise and new areas of Minor to Moderate flooding will develop over the next several hours. It will take several hours for excessive runoff to subside and for area streams to crest and recede. Therefore, please do not let your guard down and avoid all low-lying areas adjacent to streams. Do NOT cross flooded roadways as those roadways may have been damaged by swift currents. Avoid all low-water crossings as flood waters can rise quickly and without warning. * Some locations that will continue to experience flooding include Hendersonville, Brevard, Mills River, Fletcher, Flat Rock, Etowah, Mountain Home, Laurel Park, Saluda, Rosman, Penrose, Brevard, Pisgah Forest, Blantyre, Mills River, Horse Shoe, Chimney Rock Village, Dupont State Forest, Looking Glass.
Transylvania County, NCweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 22:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Warning for Henderson County in western North Carolina Transylvania County in western North Carolina * Until 345 AM EDT. * At 952 PM EDT, Heavy rainfall has ended across the region but widespread Minor to Moderate flooding is ongoing. The upper French Broad River and associated headwaters, Davidson River, Mud Creek, and Cane Creek have crested and are receding but extensive Minor to Moderate flooding continues, impacting widespread low-lying areas adjacent to these streams. The Little River, Mills River, and the central French Broad River from Blantyre to Fletcher continues to rise and new areas of Minor to Moderate flooding will develop over the next several hours. It will take several hours for excessive runoff to subside and for area streams to crest and recede. Therefore, please do not let your guard down and avoid all low-lying areas adjacent to streams. Do NOT cross flooded roadways as those roadways may have been damaged by swift currents. Avoid all low-water crossings as flood waters can rise quickly and without warning. * Some locations that will continue to experience flooding include Hendersonville, Brevard, Mills River, Fletcher, Flat Rock, Etowah, Mountain Home, Laurel Park, Saluda, Rosman, Penrose, Brevard, Pisgah Forest, Blantyre, Mills River, Horse Shoe, Chimney Rock Village, Dupont State Forest, Looking Glass.
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 20:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 122, 136, AND 137 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 122, 136 and 137. * TIMING...Through 3 AM Tonight. * WINDS...North or becoming North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * LIGHTNING...Isolated thunder is possible tonight. * IMPACTS...New fire starts will spread rapidly.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 00:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 08:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 815 AM MST Tuesday. * At 1209 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chandler, Casa Grande, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Estrella Sailport, Olberg, Bapchule, Freeman, Blackwater, Ak-Chin Village, Mobile, Santan and Sacaton. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 169 and 178. AZ Route 347 near mile marker 161...and between mile markers 164 and 172. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 141 and 150. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 142 and 151. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 19 and 28. This includes the following streams and drainages Queen Creek, West Prong Waterman Wash, Vekol Wash and Waterman Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 22:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1115 PM MST. * At 1033 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Horseshoe Reservoir, or 16 miles northwest of Sycamore Creek, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Horseshoe Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Anne Arundel County, MDweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Cecil, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 08:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Cecil; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Maryland, northeast Maryland and northern Maryland, including the following areas: in central Maryland, Anne Arundel. In northeast Maryland, Cecil. In northern Maryland, Southeast Harford and Southern Baltimore. * Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * Showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop along the central and upper Chesapeake Bay coastal areas and persist into this afternoon. Training thunderstorms may be capable of producing 2 to 4 inches per hour. * This much rain in a short amount of time may result in rapid rises on streams and creeks and in urbanized and poor drainage areas.
Cherokee County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cherokee The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Cherokee County in northeastern Alabama * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 902 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Centre, Cedar Bluff, Little River Canyon National Preserve, Centre Municipal Airport, Gaylesville, Cornwall Furnace Park, Eastern Weiss Lake, Blanche, Little River Falls, Western Weiss Lake, Fullerton, Broomtown, Howells Crossroads, Waterhouse, New Moon and Chesterfield. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Avery County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Avery, Buncombe, Graham, Haywood, Macon, Madison, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Rainfall of more than five inches in similar storms has been associated with an increased risk of landslides and rockslides. If you live on a mountainside or in a cove at the base of a mountain, especially near a stream, be ready to leave in advance of the storm or as quickly as possible should rising water, moving earth, or rocks threaten. Consider postponing travel along mountain roads during periods of heavy rainfall. Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Graham; Haywood; Macon; Madison; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Swain; Yancey FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, in northeast Georgia, Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun and Stephens. In western North Carolina, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Eastern Polk, Graham, Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell, Greater Rutherford, Haywood, Henderson, Macon, Madison, McDowell Mountains, Mitchell, Northern Jackson, Polk Mountains, Rutherford Mountains, Southern Jackson, Swain, Transylvania and Yancey. In upstate South Carolina, Abbeville, Anderson, Greater Greenville, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greenville Mountains, Greenwood, Laurens, Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains and Spartanburg. * Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * Tropical moisture in place across the region will continue to promote widespread heavy showers through late tonight. Rainfall totals through tonight will vary widely, ranging from 2 to 3 inches in the lower Piedmont, to 3 to 5 inches across the foothills, to 5 to 8 inches in many mountain locations. Isolated 8 to 10 inch totals will be possible along the favored upslope areas of the eastern slopes of the extreme southern Appalachians.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 19:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 945 PM MST Tuesday. * At 1251 PM MST, emergency management reported flows in the Greene Wash resulting in the closure of Sunland Gin Rd south of Arizona City. Continued runoff from last night`s storms and any additional rainfall today will lead to continued flooding in the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Chui-Chu, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu.

