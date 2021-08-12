Flood Watch issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 18:17:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-13 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A watch means conditions are favorable for the development of flooding in and close to the watch area. Persons living along streams should stay alert and be prepared to take action if a warning or advisory is issued, or flooding is observed. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * Eastern Gulf Coast...Central Inner Channels AND Northern Inner Channels...including the following areas...Juneau, Gustavus, Skagway, Haines, Hoonah, Tenakee Springs, Pelican, Elfin Cove, and Sitka. * From Thursday afternoon through Friday evening * Light rain will continue through the next 24 hours, then rates will become heavy Thursday evening. Storm Total rainfall of 2 to 6 inches is expected, with most of that falling between Thursday evening and Friday morning. Greatest rainfall will occur along southwest facing mountain slopes. * With already saturated conditions, area rivers and streams will respond quickly to the heavy rates. Minor flooding of rivers is possible, as well as ponding of water in poor drainage areas. Isolated mudslides are possible along areas of steep terrain.alerts.weather.gov
