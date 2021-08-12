Flood Watch issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 22:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Iredell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 1043 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles northeast of Taylorsville, or 5 miles west of Love Valley, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Alexander and northwestern Iredell Counties, including the following locations... Vashti and Hiddenite. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN