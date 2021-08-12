Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flood Watch issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 06:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-13 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A watch means conditions are favorable for the development of flooding in and close to the watch area. Persons living along streams should stay alert and be prepared to take action if a warning or advisory is issued, or flooding is observed. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Northeast Gulf Coast...Including the following AREA...Yakutat. * Through Friday morning * Heavy rain persists into Thursday before easing Thursday night into Friday. Yakutat reported around 2.7 inches of rainfall on Wednesday with another inch that has fallen early Thursday morning. We expect another 3.5 inches the rest of Thursday. * With already saturated conditions, area rivers and streams will respond to the heavy rates. Minor flooding of rivers is possible, as well as ponding of water in poor drainage areas. Isolated mudslides could occur along areas of steep terrain.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Mudslides#Gulf Coast#The Flood Watch#Yakutat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Pend Oreille County, WAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Pend Oreille, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Pend Oreille; Stevens FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of North Idaho, including the following areas, Bonner and Boundary. Portions of Northeast Washington, including the following areas, Pend Oreille and Stevens. * From 10 AM PDT this morning through this evening. * Slow moving thunderstorms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall over parts of the far north Idaho Panhandle and the mountainous terrain of far northeast Washington. * Locally heavy rain over steep terrain and recently burned areas heighten the risk of flash flooding and debris flows.
Alexander County, NCweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Alexander, Iredell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 22:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Iredell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 1043 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles northeast of Taylorsville, or 5 miles west of Love Valley, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Alexander and northwestern Iredell Counties, including the following locations... Vashti and Hiddenite. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Environmentweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit; W Mendocino NF, E Mendocino Unit Low Humidity combined with Periods of Gusty North to Northeast Winds tonight into Wednesday .Winds are forecast to shift to the northeast tonight and Wednesday, with continued low afternoon humidity and poor overnight recoveries outside of valleys. These winds will ease a bit on Wednesday over the ridges, but will spread into the valleys. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WIND...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph expected along exposed ridges late tonight through Wednesday morning. Northeast winds will ease somewhat later Wednesday, but will expand across the valleys. * HUMIDITY...Poor recoveries in the low 30`s tonight, especially over higher slopes and ridgetops. RH in the teens is expected again Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Duchesne County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Western Uinta Basin, Western Uinta Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Western Uinta Basin; Western Uinta Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Western Uinta Basin and Western Uinta Mountains. * Through Wednesday evening. * Thunderstorms capable of producing torrential rainfall are expected across the watch area late this afternoon through Wednesday evening. * Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding. Debris flows are also possible near recent burn scars.
Banks County, GAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Banks by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 10:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Banks The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Banks County in northeastern Georgia * Until 1115 AM EDT. * At 1026 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Homer, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Homer, Baldwin, Alto, Raoul, Pinefield Crossroads, Hollingsworth and Banks Crossing. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 00:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 02:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES At 1253 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms earlier had produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain had fallen. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Saddlebrooke, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven and Catalina State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Ferry County, WAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ferry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Ferry FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Spokane has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include A portion of Northeast Washington, including the following area, Ferry. * From 10 AM PDT this morning through this evening. * Slow moving thunderstorms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall over parts of the far north Idaho Panhandle and the mountainous terrain of far northeast Washington. * Locally heavy rain over steep terrain and recently burned areas heighten the risk of flash flooding and debris flows.
Breathitt County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Breathitt, Clay, Lee, Owsley, Perry, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Breathitt; Clay; Lee; Owsley; Perry; Wolfe The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Western Breathitt County in southeastern Kentucky Northeastern Clay County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Lee County in southeastern Kentucky Eastern Owsley County in southeastern Kentucky Northwestern Perry County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Wolfe County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 430 AM EDT Wednesday. * At 1028 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jackson, Campton, Simpson, Buckhorn, Chenowee, Yeadon, Guerrant, Gentry, Oakdale, Elkatawa, Copebranch, Turkey, War Creek, Lawson, Jetts Creek, Frozen Creek, Canoe, Curt, Fivemile and Sebastian`s Branch. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Cherokee County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CHEROKEE AND CLAY COUNTIES At 222 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Andrews, Murphy, Hayesville, Marble, Brasstown, Unaka, Tusquitee, Hiawasse Dam, Culberson, Violet, Hot House, Topton and Shooting Creek.
Towns County, GAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Towns by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Towns Observed flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Georgia Hiwassee River near Macedonia affecting Towns County. Observed flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity The Flood Warning continues for the Hiwassee River near Macedonia. * Until further notice. * At 4:15 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 11.3 feet. * Flood stage is 9 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 11 feet, Moderate flood stage is reached. Flooding continues to expand into fields and woodlands near the river. A campground and trailer park around one mile downstream and on the left bank from the stream gage will begin to flood.
Bonner County, IDweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bonner, Boundary by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bonner; Boundary FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of North Idaho, including the following areas, Bonner and Boundary. Portions of Northeast Washington, including the following areas, Pend Oreille and Stevens. * From 10 AM PDT this morning through this evening. * Slow moving thunderstorms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall over parts of the far north Idaho Panhandle and the mountainous terrain of far northeast Washington. * Locally heavy rain over steep terrain and recently burned areas heighten the risk of flash flooding and debris flows.
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 20:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 122, 136, AND 137 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 122, 136 and 137. * TIMING...Through 3 AM Tonight. * WINDS...North or becoming North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * LIGHTNING...Isolated thunder is possible tonight. * IMPACTS...New fire starts will spread rapidly.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 21:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 01:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Roosevelt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MST FOR GILA...MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 936 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jakes Corner to Roosevelt Dam to near Claypool, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Globe, Roosevelt, Miami, Punkin Center, Roosevelt Dam, Claypool, Tonto Basin,Apache Lake, and Roosevelt Estates. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 240 and 261. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 01:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY, NORTHWESTERN ARLINGTON AND EAST CENTRAL FAIRFAX COUNTIES AND THE NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA At 113 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Arlington... Bethesda Langley Park... Fairland White Oak... Takoma Park Colesville... Kemp Mill Chevy Chase... North Kensington South Kensington... Forest Glen Hillandale... Martin`s Additions North Chevy Chase... Friendship Village Wheaton-Glenmont... American University Georgetown... Ballston FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 21:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Roosevelt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MST FOR GILA...MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 936 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jakes Corner to Roosevelt Dam to near Claypool, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Globe, Roosevelt, Miami, Punkin Center, Roosevelt Dam, Claypool, Tonto Basin,Apache Lake, and Roosevelt Estates. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 240 and 261. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Lynn County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 01:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-17 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lynn FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CROSBY, SOUTHWESTERN DICKENS, GARZA, KENT, SOUTHEASTERN LYNN AND SOUTHERN STONEWALL COUNTIES At 149 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Post, Aspermont, Jayton, Lake Alan Henry, Kalgary, Girard, Clairemont, Justiceburg, Peacock and Grassland. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Kent County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 23:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-17 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kent FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CROSBY, SOUTHWESTERN DICKENS, GARZA, KENT, SOUTHEASTERN LYNN AND SOUTHERN STONEWALL COUNTIES At 149 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Post, Aspermont, Jayton, Lake Alan Henry, Kalgary, Girard, Clairemont, Justiceburg, Peacock and Grassland. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Beaver County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Southwest Utah FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of Utah, including the following area, Southwest Utah. * From 11 PM MDT this evening through Wednesday evening. * Thunderstorms capable of producing torrential rainfall are expected across the watch area this evening into Wednesday evening. There may be a decrease in rainfall rates Wednesday morning through early Wednesday afternoon. * Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding, especially in slot canyons, slickrock areas, small streams and normally dry washes. Debris flows are also possible near recent burn scars. Debris flows are also possible near recent burn scars.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 00:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 08:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 915 AM MST. * At 324 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated very heavy rain due to thunderstorms along the Brawley Wash. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly along the Brawley Wash near Three Points. The current stage at Three Points is 14.2 feet and rising, with flood stage at 15.0 feet. The flood wave will move downstream to Milewide Road at the Brawley Wash in approximately 6 hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, Tucson Estates and Picture Rocks.
Cochran County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cochran, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 23:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-17 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cochran; Yoakum FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR COCHRAN AND NORTHERN YOAKUM COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Light to moderate rainfall may continue for a few more hours so please continue to heed remaining road closures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy