Flood Watch issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-12 06:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-13 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A watch means conditions are favorable for the development of flooding in and close to the watch area. Persons living along streams should stay alert and be prepared to take action if a warning or advisory is issued, or flooding is observed. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Northeast Gulf Coast...Including the following AREA...Yakutat. * Through Friday morning * Heavy rain persists into Thursday before easing Thursday night into Friday. Yakutat reported around 2.7 inches of rainfall on Wednesday with another inch that has fallen early Thursday morning. We expect another 3.5 inches the rest of Thursday. * With already saturated conditions, area rivers and streams will respond to the heavy rates. Minor flooding of rivers is possible, as well as ponding of water in poor drainage areas. Isolated mudslides could occur along areas of steep terrain.alerts.weather.gov
