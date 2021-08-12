Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WPXI Pittsburgh

Brewers' Burnes strikes out 10 in a row, ties MLB record

Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ZHJ2_0bP8ZAlR00

CHICAGO — (AP) — Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out 10 straight batters, tying the major league record, against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night.

Hall of Famer Tom Seaver of the New York Mets fanned 10 straight against San Diego in 1970. Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola struck out 10 Mets in a row this year on June 25.

All 10 of Burnes' strikeouts came on swinging third strikes. The 26-year-old right-hander fanned the side in the second, third and fourth innings to set Brewers team record at nine straight.

Burnes then fanned Frank Schwindel to open the fifth before the next hitter, Matt Duffy sharply singled on the first pitch for Chicago’s second hit.

The Brewers led 8-0 when Burnes matched the mark.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
48K+
Followers
63K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Brewers#Baseball#Mlb#Ap#The Chicago Cubs#The New York Mets
Related
MLBDaily Telegram

MLB: Cardinals hungry to chip away at Brewers' lead

The St. Louis Cardinals will try to tighten the National League Central race when they host the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, Aug. 17, to open a three-game series. Despite completing a 6-0 road trip through Pittsburgh and Kansas City, the third-place Cardinals remain 10 games back of the first-place Brewers. But they have 13 games remaining against them this season.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Reportedly Suffers ‘Setback’ During Rehab For Red Sox

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Sunday provided great news and bad news for Red Sox injuries. Shortly after Alex Cora revealed Chris Sale will return next weekend, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reported that Kyle Schwarber recently suffered a setback while rehabbing his injured hamstring. Boston acquired Schwarber, out since early July with a hamstring injury, in a July 29 trade with the Washington Nationals.
MLBYardbarker

Tampa Bay Rays set unflattering attendance record

The Tampa Bay Rays set an unflattering mark for attendance — stop me if you’ve heard that one before. The Rays’ attendance for their 9-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night at Tropicana Field was a paltry 5,460. According to Rays reporter Marc Topkin, that is the lowest total for a game at The Trop that did not involve COVID-related restriction on fan capacity.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Release Wide Receiver.

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Pace made a roster move on Tuesday morning. As teams across the NFL continue to trim down rosters from 90 to 85, the Bears dropped another one. The latest casualty is former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy. Hardy joins fellow wide receiver...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Carted Off After Taking Line Drive To The Head

Oakland A’s right-hander Chris Bassitt had to be carted off the field during Tuesday night’s game after he was hit in the head by a line drive. In the bottom of the second, Bassitt, 32, delivered a pitch to White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin. Goodwin made solid contact on the ball and lined it upfield. Disaster ensued.
MLBMLB

Pivetta goes 'toe-to-toe' with Ray, Blue Jays

While on the road, Nick Pivetta was at home. Saturday’s start in Game 1 of the seven-inning doubleheader at Rogers Centre marked the second time Pivetta has pitched in his native country since becoming a big leaguer. His first trip was back in August 2018 when he donned a Phillies uniform as he allowed five earned runs in 6 2/3 innings.
MLBSportsGrid

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Monday 8/16/21

Coors Field is the clear headliner of Monday’s slate, but with 10 games on the menu, it’s hardly your only choice for offense, with 14 different teams at implied totals of 4.50 or higher. That does leave us lighter at pitching, where there arguably isn’t anyone without some clear question marks.
MLBPosted by
9&10 News

McKenzie scheduled to start for Cleveland against Detroit

Cleveland Indians (56-59, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (58-61, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-5, 5.66 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) Tigers: Drew Hutchison (0-0, 0.00 ERA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -105, Indians -115; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland...
MLBSalt Lake Tribune

D-backs’ Gilbert throws no-hitter in first career start

Phoenix • There was Theodore, Bumpus and Bobo. Now there’s Tyler Gilbert. An aspiring electrician, the Diamondbacks left-hander delivered a shocker for the history books Saturday night. Gilbert became the fourth pitcher to throw a no-hitter in his first big league start, lifting Arizona over the San Diego Padres 7-0...
MLBfangraphs.com

Slumping Red Sox Get a Boost With the Returns of Chris Sale and Kyle Schwarber

The Orioles have a way of making the most free-falling of teams look healthy, but even so, the Red Sox had to be heartened by their three-game sweep this past weekend, as they finally took the wraps off two key stretch-run additions. On Friday night, trade deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber made his Red Sox debut, and on Saturday, Chris Sale made his long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery. The pair should help shore up a team whose chances at a playoff spot have taken a hit in recent weeks.
MLBSacramento Bee

Keuchel scheduled to start for Chicago against Oakland

Oakland Athletics (68-50, second in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (68-50, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (9-8, 3.99 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (7-6, 4.44 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -108, Athletics -109; over/under...
MLBnumberfire.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Adds: Week 21

With the 2021 baseball season in full swing, nailing the waiver wire and the players available are critical to beating out your league-mates in season-long leagues. Each week we will take a look at players who are rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues and can help out your season-long squads. Remember, if you aren’t scouring the waiver wire, you are falling behind.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Colorado Rockies: Connor Joe continues to impress in leadoff role

Note: This is another installment of a series highlighting the progress of outfielder-first baseman Connor Joe, who is making his presence known in his first season at the Major League level for the Colorado Rockies in his third stint on the active roster. Through action on Sunday, the native of San Diego and favorite of Rockies fans was hitting .285 with an OPS of .827 and has reached base safely in 24 of 26 games as a starter.
MLBConnecticut Post

Oakland-Chicago White Sox Runs

Athletics second. Jed Lowrie grounds out to second base, Cesar Hernandez to Jose Abreu. Matt Chapman homers to center field. Josh Harrison hit by pitch. Stephen Piscotty walks. Josh Harrison to second. Vimael Machin walks. Stephen Piscotty to second. Josh Harrison to third. Mark Canha singles to shallow left field. Vimael Machin to second. Stephen Piscotty to third. Josh Harrison scores. Starling Marte reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Mark Canha to second. Vimael Machin to third. Stephen Piscotty out at home. Matt Olson strikes out swinging.
MLBESPN

LEADING OFF: Red Sox-Yanks twinbill, Cabrera tries for 500

A look at whats happening around the majors today:. The Yankees host the Red Sox in a day-night doubleheader as the longtime rivals jostle for playoff position. Boston holds one of two AL wild-card spots, but New York is only two games behind after winning 10 of 13 heading into the three-game series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy