A five-year-old boy from Georgia has died after being infected with Covid-19, according to reports.Wyatt Gibson, who did not suffer from any underlying health conditions, died at a hospital in nearby Chattanooga in Tennessee, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. His godmother, Amanda Summey, shared a statement written by his grandmother, Andrea Mitchell, with the paper on 20 July.“He’d barely had more than the sniffle or two as prior illnesses go. Then the white tongue. Alarmed, he was hustled off to the local hospital. Then the next day to TC Thompson Children’s Hospital in Chattanooga.” It stated that he died after...