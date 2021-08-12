Cancel
KIRO 7 Seattle

Investigation underway after 2 injured in Kent shooting

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 6 days ago
KENT, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a shooting on Wednesday in Kent.

According to Puget Sound Fire, two people were shot at Garrison Creek Park, which is located in the 9600 block of South 281st Street.

Both the victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

It is not yet known the gender or age of the victims or what led to the shooting.

Officers with the Kent Police Department are investigating.

©2021 Cox Media Group

