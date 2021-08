Find out how to unlock more Ariana Grande Rift Tour items, including emotes and an umbrella glider. The Fortnite x Ariana Grande Rift Tour has officially come to a close after a weekend of excitement. The pop star appeared in Fortnite for the first time to perform an interactive concert for millions of players to witness. While the fun is over, Epic Games has more challenges in store with XP to gain and cosmetics to unlock. The developers released five challenges for players to complete today, and another five will follow next week. Let’s take a look at all the Post Rift Tour quests.