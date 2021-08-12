Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Help Wanted: Local officials urge citizens to return to work in Fresno

By Liv Johnson
yourcentralvalley.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Local businesses are partnering with city officials to send a message to Governor Newsom, saying it’s time for Californians to get back to work. “Everything is back to normal, but for us business people, it’s not back to normal yet. Actually, it’s getting more and more difficult,” said Serge Haitayn, who’s owned the Belmont car wash, gas station and convenience store for 30 years.

www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Unemployment#Car Wash#Californians
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, in ‘good health’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to his office, who said he is in good health and experiencing no symptoms. Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, spokesman...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. Federal health officials have been actively...
Posted by
Reuters

Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable. Five weeks later, the Taliban is in charge,...
Posted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Posted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
Posted by
NBC News

Feds declare first Colorado River shortage, order water cuts for 2022

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — The federal government on Monday declared an unprecedented water shortage for the Colorado River and Lake Mead, triggering mandatory water cuts and opening a new chapter in the worsening struggle with drought in the Western states. Arizona, Nevada and parts of Mexico will see their water...

Comments / 3

Community Policy