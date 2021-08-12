Help Wanted: Local officials urge citizens to return to work in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Local businesses are partnering with city officials to send a message to Governor Newsom, saying it’s time for Californians to get back to work. “Everything is back to normal, but for us business people, it’s not back to normal yet. Actually, it’s getting more and more difficult,” said Serge Haitayn, who’s owned the Belmont car wash, gas station and convenience store for 30 years.