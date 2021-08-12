Key dates and developments in the Baylor assault scandal

Oklahoma State senior guard Bryce Williams, 22, was arrested over the weekend by OSU campus police who alleged he was driving under the influence. Williams, who joined the Oklahoma State program prior to last season as a transfer from Ole Miss, was booked into the Payne County Jail at around 4 a.m. Sunday. He was released on a Recognizance Bond shortly after and agreed he would return to court Thursday afternoon on the arraignment docket, which is the reason he was released on a Recognizance Bond.