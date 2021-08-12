Slightly drier over the next few days but the heat will continue

It was a warm and steamy Wednesday as a very warm and humid air mass lingered over the region.

The heat started early following an active late night across the County. It all started with a dust storm in the desert around 10 pm ahead of a thunderstorm complex over Arizona. The cluster of storms made a beeline for San Diego County after 11 pm last night. Strong gusty winds, scattered showers and thunderstorms moved through overnight and cleared by daybreak.

The heaviest rainfall in the county was noted in the mountains and desert. Noteworthy totals include Ranchita: 2.27", Volcan Mountain: 1.26", Ocotillo Wells: 1.00" and San Felipe: 2.49". The wet weather drifted west of the mountains, which led to record rainfall in spots.

Storm coverage has been minimal today over our mountains. The cumulus clouds were there, but the wet weather was lacking. We are still holding onto a slight chance in the mountains and desert. A Flash Flood Watch will expire at 8 pm tonight for San Diego County mountains and desert.

Thunderstorm activity looks to die down by Thursday as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Intermountain West. We'll still see cumulus clouds over the mountains with the heating of the day, but a chance for showers and storms will lower. Slight chance for isolated activity at best.

We'll be even drier on Friday as temperatures remain warm and toasty, peaking slightly above seasonal for most.

THURSDAY HIGHS:

AT THE COAST THROUGH THURSDAY:

Another influx of warm/humid air will return to the county by the weekend. West of the mountains will be locked into the steamy heat. This could led to more chances for afternoon and early evening showers and storms starting Sunday. This will be more of an impact for the mountains and desert through Tuesday of next week.