Owlet’s New Smart Socks Will Work For Older Children

Keep an eye on your little one with the Owlet Cam smart video baby monitor. This baby gadget brings HD 1080p video with night vision and 2-way audio right to your smartphone. That way, you don’t have to carry an extra device with you during naptime. What’s more, with the 130˚ Wide-Angle View and 4x zoom, you get a full view of your baby in his crib. What’s more, the room temperature sensor helps you know if the room is getting too hot or cold. Best of all, the streamed data is encrypted. So only you and those you choose can see and communicate with your baby. Moreover, the sound and motion notifications let you know about your baby’s every move, while the background audio lets you always have an ear in the nursery.