Flint, MI

Claressa Shields Gives Praise To Team USA For Success at Tokyo Olympics

By Random Hits
Boxing Scene
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo-time Olympic champion Claressa Shields, from Flint, Michigan, is proud of Team USA’s Olympic boxing medalists and the whole USA Boxing squad, which featured five female participants for the first time. The only American boxer ever to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals, Shields stood atop the medal podium at the first-ever Olympic Games to feature women’s boxing in 2012, before duplicating the feat at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The reigning middleweight Olympic champion was pleased with the United States’ performance at the Tokyo Olympics, which featured three silver medals and a bronze in the first appearance of a women’s welterweight competition.

www.boxingscene.com

