Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes ties record with 10 straight strikeouts
Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes tied a major-league record by striking out 10 consecutive batters during Wednesday night's 10-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Burnes' record-tying strikeout came in the bottom of the fifth inning, when Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel whiffed on an 88-mph slider. Third baseman Matt Duffy broke the string on the next pitch by singling to right field on a first-pitch fastball.www.espn.com
