SPURS SIGN ZACH COLLINS
SAN ANTONIO (Aug. 11, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Zach Collins. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Collins, 6-11/250, spent the last four years with the Portland Trail Blazers and holds career averages of 5.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 17.5 minutes over 154 games in three seasons. Prior to missing all of last season due to injury, Collins averaged 7.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 26.4 minutes in 2019-20.www.nba.com
