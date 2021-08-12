Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

SPURS SIGN ZACH COLLINS

By Facebook Twitter
NBA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO (Aug. 11, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Zach Collins. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Collins, 6-11/250, spent the last four years with the Portland Trail Blazers and holds career averages of 5.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 17.5 minutes over 154 games in three seasons. Prior to missing all of last season due to injury, Collins averaged 7.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 26.4 minutes in 2019-20.

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Antonio Spurs#Nba Draft#Gonzaga#The Silver And Black
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBARealGM

Zach Collins Has $10.675M Guaranteed In Three-Year, $22M Contract With Spurs

Zach Collins agreed to a three-year, $22 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs when free agency opened, but less than half of the contract is guaranteed. Collins will receive a full guarantee of $7 million in Year 1 with the contract increasing to $7.35 million in Year 2 with a 50 percent guarantee.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson urging Warriors to trade for Bradley Beal

The Golden State Warriors are going to be a menace next season. The return of Klay Thompson and a healthy Stephen Curry will serve as the cornerstones of what could be a serious title challenge from the Dubs. As it turns out, however, the Warriors aren’t done yet, with reports now emerging that they could be looking to add Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal to their already formidable lineup.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma sounds off on Wizards’ overcrowded rotation

When the Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers, they got two experienced marksmen in return with Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Wizards are in dire need of shooters because they were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA last season. Washington also...
NBANBC Sports

Report: Former Celtic Rajon Rondo on the move again

Former Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo is on the move yet again. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Rondo, along with Patrick Beverly and Daniel Oturu, had been dealt from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Eric Bledsoe. The Grizzlies will be Rondo's ninth...
NBA95.5 FM WIFC

Bucks Swing Trade With Grizzlies

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks added another shooter to the roster on Friday as they traded Sam Merrill and two future 2nd round draft choices to the Memphis Grizzlies for Grayson Allen. Badger fans will remember Allen as having 16 points in a Duke win over Bucky in...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

JJ Redick Says Kevin Durant Is The Best Player In The NBA: "He Doesn’t Count! He’s A Cheat Code And There’s No One On Planet Earth That Can Do What He Does As Efficiently As He Does It."

Kevin Durant has had a good year in terms of basketball, bouncing back from an Achilles injury suffered during his time with the Golden State Warriors. During the 2020-21 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant averaged 26.9 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 5.6 APG, and later led Team USA to the gold medal in the Olympics. His performances this season have reminded the world that he is a top-tier superstar, and he has a very good claim to being the best player in the world.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Patrick Beverley Gets Traded... Again

Patrick Beverley was excited to learn that he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, embracing their "Grit & Grind" culture on Monday. On Tuesday morning though, he found out that he was being traded again, and this time, he's packing his bags and moving to Minnesota. According to ESPN NBA...

Comments / 0

Community Policy