Pedestrian dies after being struck at Monroeville intersection

Metro Creative

A man died after being struck by a sports car Wednesday evening in Monroeville.

The 32-year-old pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he died, according to the Allegheny County Police Department, which is leading the investigation. The victim was not immediately identified.

He was struck by a Ford Mustang driven by a 26-year-old man, police said. The collision was reported just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Coffey Street. Police did not name the driver.

County homicide detectives and a collision reconstruction unit have begun the investigation.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.