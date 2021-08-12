Cancel
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Hilariously Address Uproar Over Their Kids' Bathing Habits

By Lindsay Weinberg
E! News
E! News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Spark Bathing Debate. After sparking the Great Bathing Debate (TM), Ashton Kutcher is giving into peer pressure and finally—wait for it—washing his children! Blasphemy!. The Two and a Half Men alum posted a barely believable video of himself and wife Mila Kunis in the...

E! News

E! News

Daily showers are not the done thing in the luxury hills of Hollywood, according to some recent revelations. The internet was left in a state of shock last week when Jake Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair that he finds bathing to be “less necessary at times”. It came after Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher said they only bathe their children when they see dirt. And Kristen Bell has admitted she is a “big fan of waiting for the stink” before washing.

