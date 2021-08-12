Debate grows over mask mandates in schools as Delta variant poses risk to children
The Biden administration is looking to business, university and health care leaders on ways to boost COVID vaccinations. As CBS News' Skyler Henry reports, it comes as schools weigh mask mandates inside the classroom. Then, Dr. Dan Cooper, associate vice chancellor for clinical and translational science at the University of California, Irvine, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" with his analysis.www.cbsnews.com
