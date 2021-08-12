Cancel
Debate grows over mask mandates in schools as Delta variant poses risk to children

CBS News
CBS News
Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is looking to business, university and health care leaders on ways to boost COVID vaccinations. As CBS News' Skyler Henry reports, it comes as schools weigh mask mandates inside the classroom. Then, Dr. Dan Cooper, associate vice chancellor for clinical and translational science at the University of California, Irvine, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" with his analysis.

The Delta variant has become the dominant strain of COVID, now accounting for more than 93% of all cases in the U.S., mostly among the unvaccinated population. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its mask guidance. The agency recommends people in areas with “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission should again wear masks indoors. Nearly two-thirds of counties in the U.S. have high or substantial transmission, according to CDC data.
Delta Variant Puts Normal Back-To-School Season At Risk

There was a period in the late spring and early summer of this past year in which it seemed America’s COVID-19 struggles were nearing some long-awaited conclusion: the last few moments of breathlessness before a collective sigh of relief. At that time, students and their parents looked forward to a seemingly normal back-to-school season. Yet, the recent rise in the Delta variant has introduced a new wave of doubt.
Debate Over School Mask Mandates Returns At Salt Lake Co. Council Meeting

SALT LAKE CITY — Division over masks returned at a Salt Lake County Council meeting as COVID-19 cases in Utah continue to rise and hospitals reach their ICU capacity. Parents on both sides voice their opinions during Tuesday’s meeting, which became heated at times, and county health experts said there would be an estimated 60 cases per day in schools, with an average of one child being hospitalized with the virus every other day during the fall.
Concern grows over spread of Delta variant in the U.S.

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci says the U.S. could see 200,000 new COVID infections a day in the fall. His prediction comes as the Delta variant continues to drive new cases, and as officials race to get more Americans vaccinated. CBS' Skyler Henry reports from the White House. Then, CBS News reporter Alex Tin joins CBSN's Red and Blue host Elaine Quijano to discuss that and more.
Concerns continue over COVID-19, the Delta variant and children who are unvaccinated

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Concerns are growing in the Commonwealth regarding the coronavirus and its effect on the youngest community members. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 3.5 million children have tested positive for the highly-infectious disease. That number includes 1,775,346 children ages 12 to 17, and 1,765,398 children zero to 11 years old.
Delta variant poses increased risk of infection

LINCOLN COUNTY — At the July 26 regular meeting of the Lincoln Board of Commissioners, Interim Public Health Director Florence Pourtal reported on the rise in cases of COVID-19 and predicted more to come. “Are we going to see more cases? Yes,” she said. Pourtal alerted commissioners Claire Hall and...
Delta variant sparks a wave of COVID infections in children as Stanislaus schools open

Aug. 11—More children are contracting COVID-19 since the highly contagious delta variant took over in California, an analysis of state data shows. The number of children and adolescents who tested positive nearly tripled the second half of July compared to the first two weeks last month. The jump in pediatric cases is troubling as schools reopen for in-person learning.
Delta Variant Poses New Questions About COVID Risk

From time to time the Emerald hopes to help people navigate the complicated landscape of the pandemic. Below we have compiled some answers to some pressing questions about the new COVID-19 Delta variant. White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci told NPR last week, “We are dealing with a...
Back to School: Growing concerns among pediatricians surrounding the Delta variant

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock-area pediatricians talked Tuesday about growing concerns surrounding the Delta COVID-19 variant. While children were reported at lower risk for severe illness due to COVID, there was not enough research to say if it was the same for the Delta variant—leaving many parents unsure of how to handle this upcoming year.
As the debate about school mask mandates rages, a new report claims that children account for 14% of COVID cases in the United States.

As the debate about school mask mandates rages, a new report claims that children account for 14% of COVID cases in the United States. While school districts across the country debate whether or not to require students to wear masks this school year, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association recently released a report revealing that nearly 4.3 million children in the United States have been infected with COVID-19.
Fiery debate over mask mandate at schools, vaccines disrupts committee meeting

BATON ROUGE – A fierce exchange over masks, vaccines and safety policies in schools led to multiple people being escorted out of a committee meeting at the capitol. The House Committee on Health and Welfare scheduled the meeting to hear from health and education leaders concerning if the policies are needed. Before the discussion started, the committee chair asked everyone in attendance to wear a mask. Some refused and had to be lead out of the room.
The Debate on Masks in Schools Continues As Children Return to Classrooms

Charleston County School District requires masks in schools until about mid-October; Dorchester County and Berkeley County say there are no plans to discuss mask mandates in upcoming meetings. FOX 24 News reporter Amy Russo spoke with the South Carolina Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics about whether or not to require masks in schools. Officials say school districts should implement measures as needed and stress the importance of taking precautions to keep children safe.

