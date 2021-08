Digital therapeutics require adoption from 3 groups: psychiatrists, payers, and patients. What needs to be done to get everyone aboard?. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved prescription-only digital therapeutics (DTx) for an array of psychiatric issues, including substance use disorder, insomnia, and opioid use disorder. Many DTx that do not address psychiatric indications use psychotherapeutic approaches, such as cognitive behavioral therapy. But while considerable progress has been made over the last 2 years, the question remains whether DTx can successfully and sustainably integrate into the US health care system.