ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a death at a farm in Addison. It happened the afternoon of August 5th. Police say they received a report of an unconscious -- later identified as Jeremy Spaulding, 30, of Whitehall, New York -- pinned between two dumpsters at the Kayhart Brothers Farm. During the investigation, police found broken equipment that they say led to the accidental death.