ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Board of Public works voted 2 to 1 to advance Governor Hogan’s proposed toll lane project. Hogan and Comptroller Franchot voted for the project, while Treasurer Nancy Kopp voted against it. Hogan says this traffic relief plan is a win for families, commuters, and small businesses but opponents of this project say it has been fundamentally flawed from its inception.