EduMall v2.9.0 Professional LMS Education Center WordPress Theme

This post talks about how to batch convert PowerPoint presentations on your Windows 11/10 PC. If you have multiple PowerPoint files like PPT or PPTX and you want to convert them all to PDF simultaneously, this article will help you. Here we are going to discuss methods to bulk convert PowerPoint to PDF. Batch conversion saves your time as well as effort. In this article, we are going to mention some free tools using which you can perform batch PPT or PPTX to PDF conversion. Let us checkout.