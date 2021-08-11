Premium Addons PRO v2.4.9
Premium Addons PRO v2.4.9 – These are super useful widgets and apps for the Elementor page builder. Over 45+ widgets that help you complete your websites faster and with much better quality. Premium Addons are 100% modular, you can enable the elements you use and disable the rest for better performance. The plugin is designed in the same way as Elementor, which means that JS files are loaded depending on what elements you use on each page. Premium Addons widgets are tested in all major web browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, Opera and Internet Explorer to ensure full browser compatibility for all elements. Premium Addons can be fully renamed with your brand names and author details. Your customers will never know.intelprise.com
Comments / 0