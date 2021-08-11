Costa Mesa residents sought to serve on city committees and commissions

The Costa Mesa City Council is currently seeking residents to serve on the following City Committees/Commissions:. Parks, Arts and Community Services Commission: This Commission meets monthly and assists with issues relating to parks, parkways, recreation programs and community services. The Commission also actively encourages programs for the cultural enrichment of the community and solicits partnerships with senior organizations which share the common goal to serve Costa Mesa’s senior population. The City is recruiting for one (1) member from District 3 and one (1) member from District 4, terms expiring Jan. 2023. Applicants must be a resident in Districts 3 and 4, respectively. For further information, contact Parks and Community Services at (714) 754-5300.