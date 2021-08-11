Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Costa Mesa, CA

Costa Mesa residents sought to serve on city committees and commissions

By tony-dodero
localocnews.com
 6 days ago

The Costa Mesa City Council is currently seeking residents to serve on the following City Committees/Commissions:. Parks, Arts and Community Services Commission: This Commission meets monthly and assists with issues relating to parks, parkways, recreation programs and community services. The Commission also actively encourages programs for the cultural enrichment of the community and solicits partnerships with senior organizations which share the common goal to serve Costa Mesa’s senior population. The City is recruiting for one (1) member from District 3 and one (1) member from District 4, terms expiring Jan. 2023. Applicants must be a resident in Districts 3 and 4, respectively. For further information, contact Parks and Community Services at (714) 754-5300.

localocnews.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Costa Mesa, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Mesa#District 3#District 4#Planning Commission#Hud#The City Clerk S Office#Post Office Box 1200#The City Clerk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Democrats vent frustration with Biden on Afghanistan

President Biden is in the middle of his first unanticipated crisis, and even many members of his own party are appalled. The chaotic scenes in Afghanistan have transformed a popular decision by Biden — ending the 20-year war — into a debacle. Democrats are asking the same question as everyone...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...

Comments / 2

Community Policy