San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich's touching farewell to Patty Mills

Gregg Popovich isn’t one to talk about his emotions all that often, but is very candid during press conferences, and has no problem sharing his opinion. It’s usually politics or the state of the Spurs that Pop weighs in on, especially the former, which he’s been vocal about over the years. Popovich routinely teed off on former president Donald Trump, joining a few other NBA stars, such as LeBron James, in doing so.