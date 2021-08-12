Cancel
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich's touching farewell to Patty Mills

By Benyam Kidane
Sporting News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 10 seasons and an NBA championship, Patty Mills departs the San Antonio Spurs. Yesterday Mills was offically announced as a member of the Brooklyn Nets after agreeing to a two-year, $12.1 million deal, bringing down the curtain on a remarkable tenure in San Antonio. The team posted a touching farewell video for Mills across their social channels, with the caption "You have a home in San Antonio forever. To the ultimate Spur... Thank you, Bala. Thank you."

