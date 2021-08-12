N99 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Honeywell International, Totobobo Mask, Ohlone Press

Global Fire suppression equipment market was valued at $24.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to generate $32.9 billion by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027. There has been significant increase in fire related accidents especially in the oil & gas industry. The huge losses including manpower due to such fire outbreaks demand for safety measures as well as efficient firefighting measures. There is an increase in the demand for fire suppression equipment owing to rise in number of such incidents, which further drives the market growth. Furthermore, stringent rules & regulations regarding fire safety that companies have to abide by also surges the demand for fire suppression equipment, hence driving the market growth. Rising demand for advanced technologies related to automation of fire safety systems is anticipated to drive market growth.